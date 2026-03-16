Minisforum N5 Max runs LLMs locally with OpenClaw pre-installed by default

The NAS can process data entirely on-site without internet dependency

OpenClaw routes commands to an LLM to execute requested tasks

Minisforum has announced its upcoming N5 Max AI NAS, a system designed to run large language models locally, with OpenClaw pre-installed.

The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Strix Halo APU, featuring 16 Zen 5 CPU cores capable of reaching 5.1GHz, a Radeon 8060S iGPU with 40 CUs, an XDNA 2 NPU, and 64MB of L3 cache.

The system memory ranges from 32GB to 128GB, although higher capacities between 64GB and 128GB are likely given LLM requirements.

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Processing power and memory built for LLM tasks

The NAS is intended to serve as both a traditional storage solution and a local AI server, allowing users to process data entirely on-site without sharing data over the internet.

Although Minisforum has not officially confirmed full storage specifications, it appears the N5 Max uses the same chassis as the outgoing N5 AI and N5 AI Pro NAS.

This suggests a likely configuration of five 3.5/2.5-inch HDD bays and three M.2 slots, two of which support U.2 drives, with HDD capacities of up to 30TB each.

Such storage capacity aligns with the dual role of the NAS, supporting both large-scale local AI tasks and conventional file storage.

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An interesting part of the announcement is that the N5 Max AI NAS will integrate OpenClaw, an AI framework that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks, from semantic photo searches to smart video editing, document automation, and social media publishing.

It routes commands to an LLM, which decides which tools to invoke to fulfil user requests.

Minisforum emphasises that all operations occur locally, in a closed-loop environment, claiming low-latency performance suitable for mission-critical tasks and sensitive data.

The company says a one-click deployment tool enables the full range of OpenClaw features on the NAS without internet dependency.

Despite these capabilities, OpenClaw has been subject to multiple security warnings in recent times.

Microsoft researchers advise against running the platform on ordinary personal or enterprise devices due to its runtime design, which mixes untrusted instructions with executable code under valid credentials.

Experts have also reported vulnerabilities allowing threat actors to steal sensitive data, while malware has spread through GitHub repositories leveraging OpenClaw.

Governments, including China, have restricted in-office OpenClaw use because of potential security risks.

That said, the N5 Max may benefit from local processing advantages that mitigate some exposure, although the decision to pre-install a widely criticised framework raises questions.

Whether the device can reconcile its AI ambitions with practical security concerns remains uncertain, and potential users should weigh the claimed privacy benefits against documented vulnerabilities.

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