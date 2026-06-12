How the gaming and gambling industry can strengthen their cyber defenses

No business wants to take a gamble when it comes to cybersecurity. Ironically, that’s especially true in the gaming and gambling industry.

It’s a sector that’s booming. By 2030, the global online gambling market is expected to nearly double to approximately $154 billion, growing at almost 12% year on year. For operators, it’s good news. However, that growth is also attracting cybercriminal attention.

Sam Peters Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer, ISMS.online.

Between 2022 and 2024, iGaming fraud surged 64% year-over-year on average. And more recently, several major incidents have made headlines.

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In July 2025, Flutter Entertainment (the parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars and other brands), confirmed that it had suffered a data breach affecting 800,000 customers.

More recently, in February 2026, casino operator Wynn Resorts confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack from hacking group ShinyHunters, which claimed to have stolen over 800,000 records including employee data and personally identifiable information.

Mounting data, operational, reputational and supply chain threats

Gaming and gambling firms have become increasingly attractive targets for threat actors for several reasons. These are companies that have extensive digital footprints and hold vast amounts of financial and personal information.

For sector players, the use of data is crucial: to better understand player behaviors, drive strategic investments and content strategies, and enable the redesigning and personalization of games to make them more engaging.

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However, for cybercriminals who seek financial gain or simply wish to execute malicious attacks on companies and their players, that creates fertile ground on which they can wreak havoc.

With so much transactional data, personal information and payment information at play, any single breach can be devastating. Threat actors also know that gaming and gambling companies typically operate around the clock, making downtime disproportionately costly.

For industry players, uptime is the foundation of revenue generation. Many platforms serve players on a 24/7 basis, and even minor user experience issues or disruptions from hacks can quickly have users turning to competitors.