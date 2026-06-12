Jeff Bezos says AI can bring in "multiple golden ages"

"I think these people are just wrong”, Amazon founder says on AI naysayers

His new firm Prometheus raises $12bn in new funding in its attempt to build an "artificial general engineer"

Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos has once again looked to play down the effects AI could have on the global job market, insisting the technology can instead bring in "multiple golden ages".

“The people who are jumping to the conclusion that the jobs are all going to go away...I think these people are just wrong,” Bezos, the world’s fourth-richest person, told the Financial Times.

“We’re in the middle of multiple golden ages right now, certainly with AI," he added, "But I think it’s true of space also, and other areas like biotech...I think you’re going to see a whole bunch of incredible miracles unfold here in the next decade.”

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Everything has to do with AI

Bezos was speaking at an event for his new firm, Promotheus, which looks to use AI to revolutionize manufacturing and engineering, and recently raised $12 billion at a $41 billion valuation.

Bezos himself was a major contributor for the new funds, with the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock also investing.

“All of the things that I work on today have something to do with AI,” Bezos told the FT, noting that his Blue Origin spacecraft firm, “is a perfect example of a company that would be greatly benefited” by Prometheus’ tools.

The company is looking to build what it calls an “artificial general engineer” — services and software which would be capable of automating the design and manufacturing of complex physical systems. It see anything from jet engines to new drugs as being covered by the potential, and could therefore have a major impact on engineering jobs.