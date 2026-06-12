How AI is changing the fight against invoice fraud

In just a few short years, AI has gone from niche to ubiquitous. A recent survey from McKinsey & Company found that 88% of organizations are using AI in at least one business function, up from 55% in 2023.

Dan Kim Social Links Navigation CFO of Ottimate.

Finance teams, in particular, have seen significant gains from AI, including greater productivity, faster decision-making, and the ability to scale processes without adding manual work or more headcount. Yet the same technology that drives these benefits is also making it easier for fraudsters to exploit weaknesses in accounts payable processes.

AI-powered invoice fraud tactics are evolving quickly, and traditional controls and manual review processes can’t keep up. But while AI is fueling the uptick in invoice fraud, it’s also becoming one of the most powerful ways to defend against it.

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Invoice fraud is evolving fast

Four in 10 organizations have experienced invoice fraud or overpayment in the last 12 months. While this figure is concerning enough, it’s likely conservative, given that fraud often isn’t detected until well after the fact, if at all.

The evolution of AI is largely responsible for the uptick in invoice fraud. Today, AI is widely available, and it’s giving fraudsters the tools to launch subtle, sophisticated attacks that are hard to detect at scale.

Generative AI is making it easier to create realistic invoices, receipts, and vendor communications.

Fraudsters can easily access public information, such as vendor and employee details, and use it to create phony payment requests that blend in with legitimate transactions, especially for stretched teams tackling hundreds or even thousands of invoices every month.

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Vendor impersonation, invoice manipulation, duplicate billing, unauthorized vendor changes, and even employee collusion are becoming more common and harder to detect.

Near-duplicate invoices, subtle price increases, and phony change-of-payment requests can easily slip through undetected, especially for the many businesses that rely on manual processes and disconnected AP systems.

Manual controls aren’t keeping pace

Modern invoice fraud doesn’t usually announce itself as a single, obvious error like a duplicate invoice. More commonly, it takes the form of a subtle anomaly in an otherwise legitimate-looking transaction.