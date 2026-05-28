Celeste Ecoflyers tested the inflatable wing cargo drone during early flight evaluations

Aircraft generates aerodynamic lift without relying on lighter-than-air buoyancy systems

Drone carried payload masses exceeding its own empty structural weight during testing

A French aerospace startup called Celeste Ecoflyers has completed early flight testing for an experimental cargo drone using a pressurised textile wing instead of rigid internal structures.

The company recently conducted short take-offs at Le Havre airport using its dAS10 cargo platform, which replaces conventional aluminum spars and ribs with inflatable architecture.

Unlike blimps or lighter-than-air vehicles, the aircraft generates lift entirely through aerodynamic principles identical to those used by conventional fixed-wing airplanes.

Latest Videos From

Inflatable wings challenge conventional aircraft design

Celeste Ecoflyers clarified this distinction publicly after earlier confusion surrounding the unusual aircraft's appearance and its inflated structural components.

The company stated plainly that “lift is aerodynamic, not buoyancy,” while explaining that only the wing structure itself remains pneumatically supported during operations.

This distinction matters because inflatable structural systems behave very differently from traditional aircraft frames during transportation, deployment, and field maintenance procedures.

A rigid cargo aircraft requires substantial infrastructure, transport equipment, and specialised repair facilities, while inflatable designs can theoretically operate with fewer logistical burdens.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The dAS10 wing can reportedly deflate, fold, and compress into smaller volumes than similarly sized cargo platforms designed for equivalent operational missions.

That portability could become valuable for military forces attempting to move equipment into isolated regions where regular aviation support is unavailable or vulnerable.

Military logistics and operational implications

The aircraft completed only brief low-altitude flights lasting several seconds, though those tests confirmed the inflatable structure generated sufficient aerodynamic lift for controlled movement.

According to company statements, the drone also carried test masses exceeding its own empty weight during evaluation flights.

That ratio matters enormously in aviation economics because payload capacity ultimately determines whether cargo aircraft remain commercially and operationally practical under demanding conditions.

Celeste Ecoflyers did not disclose the exact payload ratio achieved during testing, and independent verification has not yet confirmed the company’s engineering claims.

Its textile structure creates an unusual radar signature that differs from standard rigid aircraft constructed using metallic or composite materials.

This characteristic has reportedly attracted defense interest because radar visibility increasingly shapes survivability for unmanned aircraft on the frontlines.

From available information, the aircraft may possess an unusually high lift reserve compared with similarly compact unmanned logistics platforms.

The military implications become easier to understand once the aircraft’s characteristics are examined within modern distributed warfare and forward resupply environments.

An eight-meter cargo drone capable of operating from rough surfaces while carrying meaningful loads addresses logistical gaps that conventional military aviation handles inefficiently and expensively.

Field repairability also carries importance because inflatable structures potentially allow maintenance using simpler tools and less specialised technical expertise than traditional composite airframes.

Despite growing interest surrounding beginner drones and autonomous logistics systems, the dAS10 remains an early-stage prototype.

It requires substantially more testing before broader operational deployment becomes realistic.

The company acknowledged that its engineers still need adjustments involving weight balance and flight control responsiveness.

These limitations are normal during aircraft development programs, particularly when manufacturers attempt unconventional engineering approaches.

Whether inflatable wing structures genuinely outperform conventional cargo drones operationally will likely depend upon durability, survivability, maintenance costs, and long-term reliability.

Via Defence Blog

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.