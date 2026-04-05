Terra Industries scales drone production to provide security for power plants, mines, and refineries

Local manufacturing cuts costs while raising new questions about production sustainability

Annual subscriptions introduce financial risk for clients in unstable economic environments

A Nigerian robotics startup is building thousands of drones each year to protect critical infrastructure across Africa.

It is applying a vertically integrated manufacturing strategy that draws inspiration from Apple rather than traditional defense contractors.

Terra Industries, founded in 2024 by two young Nigerians — 23-year-old Maxwell Maduka and 22-year-old Nathan Nwachuku — launched what it calls the largest drone factory in Africa in February 2025.

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Factory scale and early deployments

The company has a 15,000-square-foot facility on the outskirts of Abuja, Nigeria, capable of producing 30,000 drones annually.

It is already exporting to eight African countries and Canada, protecting an estimated $11 billion worth of assets, including power plants, lithium mines, gold mines, and oil refineries.

Rather than assembling components from third-party suppliers, Terra Industries develops and manufactures its software, airframes, propellers, and lithium-ion battery packs in-house.

However, some sensors and cameras are imported from nations including South Korea; keeping core production internal helps provide much safer data security.

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The AI-powered software, called ArtemisOS, collects surveillance data from multiple systems, analyzes it for threats in real time, and alerts response teams when dangers are detected.

By manufacturing locally, the company claims initial hardware purchases are up to 55% cheaper than international competitors, with savings passed directly to clients.

The company is achieving all these with little funding, raising less than $600,000 while reaching $1.9 million in revenue.