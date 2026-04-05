Agriculture is entering a period of rapid change as farms around the world struggle to balance rising demand with a shrinking workforce. Labor shortages have become one of the most persistent challenges facing growers, processors, and agricultural businesses, and the numbers suggest the pressure is growing.

Globally, farmers are aging while fewer younger workers are entering the field, creating gaps that are increasingly hard to fill. In the United States alone, farm employment totaled 2.184 million in February 2026, down 22,000 compared to just five years ago. At the same time, 38% of U.S. farmers are now aged 65 or older, which means a large share of experienced workers is approaching retirement.

Demand for agricultural output, meanwhile, continues to move in the opposite direction. The global agricultural commodity market reached an estimated $6.07–6.17 trillion in 2025, rising from roughly $5.77 trillion in 2024, and forecasts suggest it could expand to $11.2 trillion by 2033. That widening gap between supply capability and workforce availability is forcing the industry to rethink how food is grown, processed, and distributed.

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Many within agriculture now see robotics and artificial intelligence as potential solutions to these labor constraints.

Freeing up human workers

Rather than replacing workers outright, these technologies are increasingly being viewed as tools that can handle repetitive, hazardous, or labor-intensive tasks, freeing human workers to focus on higher-value responsibilities.

One place actively exploring this future is Lincoln, Nebraska, where the agtech incubator The Combine is supporting startups focused on automation and intelligent systems for agriculture.

Companies emerging from the program are tackling problems across the supply chain, from grain storage and meat processing to poultry monitoring and land management.