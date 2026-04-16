James Bond 007 First Light PS5 controller pre-order build-up live — the best early links to bookmark and info you need

007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-orders are going live tomorrow, and we're here to bring the best links and all the key information ahead of the latest DualSense release.

After a bit of a break since the last limited edition DualSense, which was the Marathon edition, this latest one continues the relatively steady stream of original designs we've had for the PS5 controller.

Now, while it's a fun gold-sheen design, part of me wishes it were more unique, and, well, a bit more 'Bond', but here l we are. That aside, I still think it'll be popular and as a result genuinely limited in its availability.

007 First Light is on trap to be one of the biggest games of the year, no doubt, and the first James Bond title in ages so I reckon there'll be plenty of folks keen to add this DualSense to their collection.

I've built this page with all the best bits of info, and key links to bookmark now and use when pre-orders launch. With the help of my colleague Dash, we'll be bringing you up to date live coverage of the pre-orders when they kick off tomorrow.

Why should you keep it here with us? I've been covering hardware launches like limited edition varieties and new releases for nearly a decade now, from graphics card shortages, to PS5 stock, and PS5 30th Anniversary restocks, so I know how to get you to the right places, quickly, in order to bag you're desired product as effortlessly and efficiently as possible.

007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: Cut to the chase

Price: Dualsense controller: $84.99 / £74.99; Pulse Elite headset: $169.99 (US exclusive)

Dualsense controller: $84.99 / £74.99; Pulse Elite headset: $169.99 (US exclusive) Pre-order date: April 17, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe

April 17, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe Release date: May 27, 2026

May 27, 2026 Design: According to First Light franchise art director Rasmus Poulsen, "The golden finish pays tribute to the elegance, legacy, and timeless style of the franchise, while the barrel-inspired detailing reflects the themes of the game and how it feels to play it, as well as being a nod to one of pop culture’s most recognizable visual signatures."

Should you pre-order a James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller?

I'm often asked whether a pre-order on anything, hardware or game, is something worth locking in at the first opportunity. When it comes to limited edition hardware, though, my advice is always to lock your unit down. If something really is limited edition, then rolling the dice and hoping for stock weeks after launch day is a recipe for disappointment.

If you can pre-order at a retailer that offers free cancellation too - like PlayStation Direct - then that means you'll at least have some time to reconsider your order between pre-order date and release date.

The extra factor here is the James Bond factor. It's one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world, and as such, I suspect there's going to be a lot of fans wanting to add any game-adjacent accessories and merch to their collections.

In a way, I hope I'm wrong, and everyone can bag the product who wants it, but I've seen limited edition DualSenses sell out in minutes before.

Live coverage by Live coverage by Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I've been covering games and gaming hardware for nearly a decade now, and that includes covering almost every single PS5 hardware launch and limited edition release this generation. As a result, I know how these things work, what your best plays are, and where the best links will be. I'm also somewhat of a PlayStation 5 hardware collector and am deeply invested in every limited edition release like this, and so approach it from a fan's perspective too.