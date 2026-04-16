James Bond 007 First Light PS5 controller pre-order build-up live — the best early links to bookmark and info you need

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007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-orders are going live tomorrow, and we're here to bring the best links and all the key information ahead of the latest DualSense release.
After a bit of a break since the last limited edition DualSense, which was the Marathon edition, this latest one continues the relatively steady stream of original designs we've had for the PS5 controller.
Now, while it's a fun gold-sheen design, part of me wishes it were more unique, and, well, a bit more 'Bond', but here l we are. That aside, I still think it'll be popular and as a result genuinely limited in its availability.
007 First Light is on trap to be one of the biggest games of the year, no doubt, and the first James Bond title in ages so I reckon there'll be plenty of folks keen to add this DualSense to their collection.
I've built this page with all the best bits of info, and key links to bookmark now and use when pre-orders launch. With the help of my colleague Dash, we'll be bringing you up to date live coverage of the pre-orders when they kick off tomorrow.
Why should you keep it here with us? I've been covering hardware launches like limited edition varieties and new releases for nearly a decade now, from graphics card shortages, to PS5 stock, and PS5 30th Anniversary restocks, so I know how to get you to the right places, quickly, in order to bag you're desired product as effortlessly and efficiently as possible.
US James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller pre-order quick links
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check PS Direct here and here
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Amazon
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Walmart
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Best Buy
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Target
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check GameStop
UK James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition controller pre-order quick links
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check PS Direct here and here
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Amazon
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Very
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Currys
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check The Game Collection
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check ShopTo
- James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: check Argos
007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller: Cut to the chase
- Price: Dualsense controller: $84.99 / £74.99; Pulse Elite headset: $169.99 (US exclusive)
- Pre-order date: April 17, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe
- Release date: May 27, 2026
- Design: According to First Light franchise art director Rasmus Poulsen, "The golden finish pays tribute to the elegance, legacy, and timeless style of the franchise, while the barrel-inspired detailing reflects the themes of the game and how it feels to play it, as well as being a nod to one of pop culture’s most recognizable visual signatures."
Should you pre-order a James Bond 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller?
I'm often asked whether a pre-order on anything, hardware or game, is something worth locking in at the first opportunity. When it comes to limited edition hardware, though, my advice is always to lock your unit down. If something really is limited edition, then rolling the dice and hoping for stock weeks after launch day is a recipe for disappointment.
If you can pre-order at a retailer that offers free cancellation too - like PlayStation Direct - then that means you'll at least have some time to reconsider your order between pre-order date and release date.
The extra factor here is the James Bond factor. It's one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world, and as such, I suspect there's going to be a lot of fans wanting to add any game-adjacent accessories and merch to their collections.
In a way, I hope I'm wrong, and everyone can bag the product who wants it, but I've seen limited edition DualSenses sell out in minutes before.
I've been covering games and gaming hardware for nearly a decade now, and that includes covering almost every single PS5 hardware launch and limited edition release this generation. As a result, I know how these things work, what your best plays are, and where the best links will be. I'm also somewhat of a PlayStation 5 hardware collector and am deeply invested in every limited edition release like this, and so approach it from a fan's perspective too.
As TechRadar’s Gaming Editor, I always stay on top of the latest game and hardware releases. Whether I'm covering the latest product launch live or dispensing advice on how to navigate PS5 price increases, I have years of experience working to help you make the right purchases.
LIVE: Latest Updates
That's the key information you need ahead of tomorrow's pre-orders kicking off!
We'll be on hand tomorrow guiding you through moment to moment before, during, and after pre-orders begin, and hope that we can help you bag your controller!
Where will it be?
The wording on the PS Blog post that announced the 007 First Light limited edition DualSense seems to indicate that the controller may well be only available at PlayStation Direct...
I say 'seems' because it doesn't mention the word 'exclusive' — but equally it doesn't use that eternal retail phrase, 'as well as participating retailers'. As a result, the links on this page extend to other non-PlayStation retailers, but it looks likely that PS Direct may be your best and only bet...
Will it be popular?
This is an interesting question really. One one hand I've seen a fair few limited edition DualSense controllers sell out in minutes; but on the other hand, I've seen supposed limited edition pads have seemingly enormous stock levels that never flicker or fluctuate, and remain available days and weeks after pre-orders open.
However, due to the former alone, you can never rely on the latter being the case henceforth. And with this being tied to an iconic entertainment franchise that's one of the biggest in the world in James Bond, and one of the most anticipated video games of the year, I'm inclined to think this one will be popular.
That's why we've played it safe and are getting our flag in the ground early so that we can be in the best position possible tomorrow to help folks when pre-orders start at 10am BST in the UK, and 10am ET in the US.
Every penny of it - how much does it cost?
Following the well-trodden path of limited edition DualSense controllers that came before it, the James Bond 007 First Light PS5 controller costs a similar amount in the US and UK: $84.99 / £74.99.
It's what we've come to expect from such limited edition DualSense releases, and at least it isn't the subject or has been affected by the recent PS5 console price hikes...
The design: I love goooooooold
The 007 First Light Limited Edition PS5 controller is very gold - so gold that I cannot think of anything else but a particularly character from the James Bond spoof films, the Austin Powers series.
It sports a barrel-esque design on it too which you can get a feel for if you focus on the vanishing point of it in the circle on the touchpad, but otherwise is very much a 'Man with the Golden DualSense' kind of design.
What do you think?
Hello!
Hello and welcome to our early live build-up to the 007 First Light limited edition PS5 controller pre-orders that start tomorrow.
We think this is going to be another in-demand DualSense despite the mixed reaction to its design, and its position alongside one of the most anticipated games of the year is sure to make it a high-profile PS5 accessory.
We'll have all the pertinent information and early links on this page to put you in the best position to nab your pre-order tomorrow.
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