Erin Brockovich launches public tracking website for the controversial AI data center expansion

Texas residents submitted hundreds of complaints regarding nearby artificial intelligence infrastructure projects

AI data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and water across rapidly expanding American markets

The environmental activist who took on Pacific Gas & Electric over poisoned groundwater now has a new target.

Erin Brockovich, made famous by the 2000 film starring Julia Roberts, is turning her attention to the rapid expansion of AI data centers across America.

She has launched a public website that invites ordinary citizens to report concerns about facilities in their own neighbourhoods.

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A growing clash over resources

The map on the website shows both operational data centers and locations where community members have emailed in complaints.

More than 4,200 data centers now operate across the United States to train and deliver artificial intelligence, consuming enormous amounts of electricity and require substantial water for their cooling systems.

Local communities have reported more than 2,716 concerns through Brockovich's website, with Texas leading the count at 612 submissions.

The greatest worries among residents involve water shortages, electricity demands, public health effects, and disruptions to local wildlife.

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“These challenges highlight the need for sustainable, secure, and efficient AI data center practices,” the website says.

"Self-reporting is the best way we can get this information out to the public!”

Certain states have become primary destinations for this new wave of industrial construction.

Virginia leads the nation with approximately 600 to 730 data centers, including the densest global cluster known as Data Center Alley, and Texas follows closely with roughly 400 to 470 facilities spread across its vast and deregulated energy market.

Ohio hosts an estimated 200 to 235 data centers, many of them repurposed from legacy industrial sites, and Arizona contains approximately 150 to 190 facilities that benefit from dry climate conditions suitable for certain cooling technologies.

Georgia rounds out the top five with about 150 data centers anchored by Atlanta's strong internet connectivity and tax incentives.

Why do companies choose these locations

The choice of these locations follows several clear economic and regulatory factors that work together as a system.

Cheap land across these states costs less than coastal markets, but affordable acreage alone does not drive the decision.

That cheap land must also sit on top of reliable power grids with options for renewable sourcing, since heavy AI workloads cannot tolerate frequent outages.

Once both land and power are secured, state and local governments compete fiercely by offering tax breaks that protect long-term infrastructure investments from excessive taxation.

Finally, streamlined permitting and fewer regulations tie all these benefits together by allowing shorter development timelines and reduced compliance burdens.

A delay in any single factor can scare away a hyperscaler to a competing state.

Brockovich observes that the race to build AI infrastructure is unfolding town by town across America, with very different local responses - some communities welcome these facilities while others delay, contest, or abandon them entirely.

The map captures real-world patterns of growth, conflict, and uncertainty according to her own statement.

Whether her self-reporting model will generate meaningful pressure on an industry moving faster than regulation remains unclear for now.

The activist's track record suggests she understands how public testimony can eventually force corporate accountability.

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