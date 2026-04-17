007 First Light has its own Bond theme by award-winning singer Lana Del Rey
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- 007 First Light's theme song is performed by Lana Del Rey
- 'First Light' was written and composed by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold, the renowned movie composer
- The official title video will be released today
Lana Del Rey, the award-winning singer-songwriter, has been announced as the artist behind 007 First Light's official theme song.
Written and composed by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold, 'First Light' will set the stage for IO Interactive's original James Bond story, which launches next month.
The new song also marks the return of Arnold, the renowned Bond franchise composer with credits for multiple movie scores, including Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.Article continues below