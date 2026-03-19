The Xbox interface is getting some big upgrades

They're available now to Xbox Insiders and will roll out to other users later

Major additions include the ability to make more folders and better color scheme customization

Microsoft has announced some big changes coming to its Xbox consoles, with the rollout starting today for Xbox Insiders before coming to all players at a later date. This includes some of the biggest changes to the consoles' user interface in years, many enhancing customization and ease of use.

Many fans will be pleased to hear that the ability to create up to 10 groups on the home menu, up from just two previously, has been added so that you can sort your games more effectively.

You can also now finally set a custom color for the interface, rather than having to pick from the existing list of curated options. If you want to make your entire Xbox neon pink (or really any color that you can think of), you can via a new set of sliders.

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(Image credit: Xbox)

The Quick Resume feature, which helps games you've previously played boot up faster, is being tweaked too. From now on, you'll be able to disable it on a per-game basis, which is surprisingly handy as some titles, particularly live-service games such as Fortnite, don't work with Quick Resume quite as well as others in my experience.

Finally, you'll be able to view a player's five most recently unlocked badges when viewing their profile.

Although Quick Resume is exclusive to Xbox Series X and Series S, the other changes should also trickle down to those still using Xbox One consoles, too.

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