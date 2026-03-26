<a id="elk-d706eea2-d828-4678-a504-9515f8fd31fa"></a><h2 id="time-to-get-xbox-y-2">Time to get Xbox-y!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d42c0827-287b-4d19-915e-a6437bd10869"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="LXuWDcvkMqErdEcQC8qvEb" name="Xbox" alt="Xbox" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/LXuWDcvkMqErdEcQC8qvEb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Xbox)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6ed84e79-d7ba-469f-b95b-203c9402b011">Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's Xbox preview Event.</p><p>Rob, Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, here, and together with my colleague Dash, we're going to give you all the key information, details, and build-up to today's event, as well as reactions, and rolling coverage once it starts.</p><p>Speaking of which, it's only 30 minutes until go-time now, so it's worth starting to get in position!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>