Huge changes are coming to Xbox Achievements, including new visuals, 'more control over how your accomplishments are presented', and the ability to highlight your 100% completed games
The update is available for select Xbox Insiders, but will roll out to the broader player base soon
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- Xbox is giving Xbox Achievements a huge overhaul
- The update will add refreshed icons and animations for unlocked achievements
- Players will also be able to hide games, and 100% completed games will be highlighted on their profile
Microsoft has announced a huge visual overhaul to Xbox Achievements that will make it easier for players to spotlight their games and accomplishments.
Available today for select Xbox Insiders to begin testing, the new overhaul features will roll out to more Insiders over time and be available to the broader player base at a later time.
Among the improvements are a refreshed achievement notification look featuring updated icons and animations when players unlock classic or rare achievements.Article continues below