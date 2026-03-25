Players have reported that Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is crashing on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo confirms that it’s looking into the issue and planning a fix via its Japanese support account on social media platform, X

“Please wait a little longer” says Nintendo, with no specified date given for the upcoming patch

The Nintendo Classics version of Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness launched on Nintendo Switch 2 just one week ago, but players have already reported issues with the release.

Nintendo’s Japanese support account on X released a statement, saying in a translated post that it had “received inquiries regarding errors occurring and the game crashing”.

It followed this up by assuring fans that “we [Nintendo] are currently investigating the matter to find a solution”. Indeed, a fix is in the works for this classic GameCube title, but it is yet to be rolled out, with Nintendo adding “we will inform you as soon as we have further information, so please wait a little longer”.

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Between my overlong Pokopia play sessions, I’ve been making my way through Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness. And although I’m yet to encounter any technical issues, this news did have me slightly worried.

Luckily, though, Nintendo has offered a suggestion for players who want to keep their save data protected against random crashes. For the moment, it urged players to “please use the ‘Save Anywhere’ function in the ‘Suspend Menu’ within the game”.

In light of these issues, Nintendo concluded by saying “”we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or trouble this may have caused”.

For the uninitiated, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness was originally released on the GameCube in 2005, and serves as a follow-up to Pokémon Colosseum. After an evil syndicate creates twisted shadow Pokémon, it’s up to the player and their partner, Eevee, to stop the malevolent plot and purify the hearts of the afflicted pocket monsters.

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I’ve been seriously enjoying this stylish and engaging adventure so far, so hopefully a patch will release quickly to set players’ minds at ease.

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