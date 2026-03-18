It’s undeniable that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen have attracted controversy from fans. Some felt that the games should’ve been available through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Some felt that they were released at a slightly high price point. And some mourned the omission of Wi-Fi functionality.

But there’s one thing that all Pokémon fans must surely appreciate about these re-released classics: the inclusion of event tickets. That’s right, once you’ve defeated the Champion in FireRed and LeafGreen, you’ll be granted the Mystic Ticket and the Aurora Ticket. The former enables you to catch the Pokémon Gold and Silver cover stars, Ho-Oh and Lugia, while the latter is required to catch Deoxys.

I had a blast collecting these legendary and mythical Pokémon, but in my hunt to complete the Pokédex, I decided to go looking for another – one that is known, above all, for being elusive. The ‘mon I’m talking about, of course, is Mew.

Article continues below

So, can you catch Mew in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch and Switch 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

A glimpse into the future?

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

OK, so let’s get something out of the way first. No matter what you try, you won’t be able to find Mew near the truck in Vermilion City. Would’ve been cool, but ah well.

But is there another way to grab Mew in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen? Unfortunately, no. Well, not yet at least – though I’m holding out a lot of hope for the future. Here’s what I have in mind.

I'll start by saying this: it really feels like we could get Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in the not-too-distant future.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why? Well, first of all, when you play through the post-game, you help to reconstruct a machine for Celio on the Sevii Islands – a machine that enables you to trade from the Hoenn titles: Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. On top of that, it’s currently impossible to complete your National Dex on the Switch and Switch 2 versions of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen – largely due to the player’s inability to transfer ‘mons from those other Gen 3 titles.

As a result, it would make a lot of sense for Nintendo to re-release entries like Pokémon Emerald – a game which actually had a special event for Mew on the Game Boy Advance. Through a distribution, it was possible for players to obtain the Old Sea Map, an item that would grant access to a location called Faraway Island. Here, you could encounter the floating psychic creature, Mew, and catch it once and for all.

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

Sure, this was a special event – and the Old Sea Map was only distributed in Japan and Taiwan back in 2005. But we did get those special event items for Deoxys, Ho-Oh, and Lugia in the Switch and Switch 2 release of FireRed and LeafGreen. And so you would hope that we’d also get the Old Sea Map after defeating Pokémon Emerald’s Champion, too – in the event of a re-release, that is.

If we were to get Pokémon Emerald on newer gen systems, you’d expect that players would have the chance to trade Mew across to FireRed and LeafGreen via Celio’s machine. Am I being overly hopeful here? Maybe. But I really want to add Mew to my ‘dex!

Could you see this happening? Are you expecting to see the Hoenn games land on Switch and Switch 2? I’d love to hear your thoughts, so make sure to drop a comment.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.