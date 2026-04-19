I don’t think many people saw the wild success of Pokémon Pokopia coming. It was released to critical acclaim, earning a five star rating from us here at TechRadar, there was a shortage of physical copies that left fans — including myself — without the game for days on end, and it exploded into a social media phenomenon.

But having clocked up just over 65 hours myself (rookie numbers, I know), I’d argue that this Nintendo Switch 2 game deserves every last ounce of praise that it’s received. It’s quite easily my favorite Pokémon game since the Nintendo DS era, and unlike some of the more modern entries, it’s absolutely overflowing with creativity and charm.

Pokopia’s addictive crafting and building mechanics, personality-filled world, and humorous edge make it a wonderful experience, and some are even tipping it for a Game of the Year nomination. For me personally, I’m expecting Pokopia to be up and amongst my top titles of the year — but that isn’t to say it’s perfect.

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