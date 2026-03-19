I recently finished playing through Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch 2, and it managed to pull me back to a series that I’d neglected for some time. I adored travelling back to the Game Boy Advance (GBA) era, having a few genuinely challenging battles, and filling out my Pokédex — it was a great time.

But perhaps the thing I most enjoyed about my playthrough was constructing a well-rounded team of six Pokémon. Towards the back-end of my journey, I realized that I only had five ‘mons in my party. I’d trained my Squirtle into a bulky Blastoise, I’d used evolutionary stones to get Raichu, Ninetales, and Victreebel, and I’d grinded it out at the Game Corner to get Dratini, which eventually became a Dragonite.

That last slot needed filling before I took on the last few gym leaders, Elite Four, and Champion…but which pocket monster could step up to the plate? Well, it happened to be a Pokémon available via an in-game trade, and one that would be an absolute unit. I’ll reveal its identity down below, and share how to obtain this mighty ‘mon for yourself.

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Hated by many, loved by me

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

If you hadn’t already guessed, the final Pokémon on my roster was the one and only Mr. Mime. Although this ‘mon is hated by many — predominantly due to its slightly unsettling appearance — I have to say that it holds a special place in my heart now.

Mr. Mime is just so mighty in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen. “Really?!” you may cry. Really. Here’s why.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are Generation III games, and at this point, a moves’ type would determine whether it is physical or special. As a result, the strength of Mr. Mime’s Psychic-type moves is determined by its special attack stat — and this is very high indeed.

You also get ‘same-type attack bonus’ (STAB) on Psychic-type moves, given that Mr. Mime is, of course, a Psychic-type itself. As a result, you can hit foes with mega damage with moves like Psybeam and Psychic. The Mime also gets access to other special moves like Shock Wave and Magical Leaf, giving it phenomenal coverage, enabling it to crush many opponents. Pair that with its very meaty special defence and high speed stat, and you’re looking at a genuine machine.

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Sure, Mr. Mime has middling defence and a poor HP stat, but in Gen III, Psychic-types were only weak to the special-attacking Dark-type, the underpowered Bug-type, and the uncommon Ghost-type. Not bad, really.

When bearing all of this in mind, Mr. Mime is excellent at dispatching the likes of the Poison-type Gym Leader, Koga, the Elite Four’s Bruno, and the various Team Rocket thugs you’ll encounter.

It will also level up incredibly quickly, thanks to its medium-to-fast experience-gain rate and the fact that it’s available via an in-game trade. Traded ‘mons with a different Trainer ID to your own will level up a lot faster, meaning Mr. Mime will grow at a ridiculously rapid rate.

OK, but where can I get Mr. Mime?

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

Right, I’ve convinced you. You want to add Mr. Mime to your team. Its zany appearance, its devastating Psychic-type attacks, its speedy level-up rate…whatever you do, don't skip this 'mon. But how can you actually obtain Mr. Mime?

Well, it’s fairly simple. In a house on Route 2, just south of Diglett Cave, you’ll be able to find a trainer who’s willing to trade with you. He’ll request an Abra in return for his Mr. Mime, named MIMIEN. If you don’t already have Abra, then don’t worry. It may not be the easiest Pokémon to obtain, but there are a couple of ways to get your hands on one.

First of all, you could catch Abra on Route 24 or 25, near Cerulean City. It will use Teleport on the first turn, so you’ll have to throw a Poké Ball straight away, use a status move like Sleep Powder to prevent it from moving, or use a Pokémon that can trap Abra, like Diglett, which has the special ability Arena Trap. If you’re getting Mr. Mime later into your playthrough, you could also use coins earned at the Celadon Game Corner to buy an Abra.

When you’ve finally got your Abra, make sure to add it to your party and head on over to the trainer on Route 2. Accept the trade and…you finally have your Mr. Mime — congrats!

So, will you be using Mr. Mime in a playthrough of Pokémon FireRed or LeafGreen? Would you prefer to trade with a friend and get your hands on Alakazam? Whatever your view, I’d love to hear from you, so make sure to drop a comment.