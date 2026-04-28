Hackers exploit Robinhood account creation tool to launch worrying phishing scam
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
Robinhood says the vulnerability has since been fixed
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- Attackers exploited a flaw in Robinhood’s account creation emails to inject phishing content
- Fake warnings from noreply@robinhood.com redirected victims to credential‑stealing landing pages
- The vulnerability has been fixed, and no customer accounts or funds were compromised
Cybercriminals are abusing Robinhood to successfully land phishing emails into victim’s inboxes in a bid to steal login credentials, experts have warned.
Robinhood is a popular electronic trading platform, best known for allowing users to buy and sell crypto, ETFs, and Futures, but some of its users recently started getting emails warning them about unusual login activity.
This is standard practice, as when someone from a different IP address half across the world suddenly logs into an account, the service sends the owner a warning email - however these messages were fake.Article continues below