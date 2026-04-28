‘Human lives are already being lost’: Open letter signed by hundreds of Google employees requests CEO reject ‘unethical and dangerous’ US military AI use
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By Benedict Collins published
Google employees do not want its AI used for military purposes
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- Google employees sign open letter to CEO over concerns of military AI use
- AI developers do not want their technology used for 'classified purposes'
- Google is currently negotiating a contract with the Pengaton