‘Human lives are already being lost’: Open letter signed by hundreds of Google employees requests CEO reject ‘unethical and dangerous’ US military AI use

News
By published

Google employees do not want its AI used for military purposes

Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Poetra.RH)
  • Google employees sign open letter to CEO over concerns of military AI use
  • AI developers do not want their technology used for 'classified purposes'
  • Google is currently negotiating a contract with the Pengaton