'Pushpaganda is, at the highest level, a case of social engineering': Experts warn scammers are flooding Google Discover with AI-generated content spreading malicious notifications
Ad fraud turns simple notification permissions into a nonstop stream of scams
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- Pushpaganda campaign weaponizes AI content to scale global notification scams
- Google Discover is being abused to deliver deceptive scam content
- Users are tricked into enabling notifications that deliver continuous threats
A large-scale ad fraud and scareware campaign dubbed Pushpaganda has exploited Google's Discovery feed to push malicious notifications to Android and Chrome users worldwide.
According to HUMAN's Satori Threat Intelligence Team, "Pushpaganda is, at the highest level, a case of social engineering."
The operation uses AI-generated articles and images to lure users into clicking deceptive news stories that appear in their personalized content streams.Article continues below