Medtronic says ShinyHunters hackers stole around 9 million medical records in latest attack
Medtronic confirms the attackers' claims
- A major medical device manufacturer disclosed a cyberattack affecting corporate IT systems
- The company emphasized that products, patient safety, and operations remain unaffected
- A ransomware group claimed to have stolen millions of records, though details remain unclear
Medtronic, one of the biggest medical device manufacturers in the world, has confirmed suffering a cyberattack in which crooks “accessed data in certain Medtronic corporate IT systems.”
In a security notification published on its website, Medtronic said the attack does not affect its customers or products, and also stressed it will continue operating as usual, without any disruptions:
“We have not identified any impact to our products, patient safety, connections to our customers, our manufacturing and distribution operations, our financial reporting systems, or our ability to meet patient needs,” Medtronic said in its announcement. “The networks that support our corporate IT systems, our products and our manufacturing and distribution operations are separate.”Article continues below