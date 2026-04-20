Scammers abuse Apple’s email domain to send callback phishing messages

Technique exploits Apple ID creation fields to embed fake purchase alerts

Victims tricked into calling scammers, who then steal sensitive data or gain remote access

Scammers have found a way to abuse Apple’s email notification system to deliver phishing messages and trick people into giving away sensitive data and system access.

Recently, people started receiving emails from the email.apple.com domain, notifying them of a $899 iPhone purchase via PayPal. The email also shared a phone number for the victims to call, to “cancel” the order.

These are your usual, run-of-the-mill ‘callback’ phishing emails that trick the victim into calling the provided phone number in panic. While on the phone, the scammers convince the victim to share sensitive information, or grant remote access to their computer. That way, the scammers are able to make wire transfers and ultimately clear people’s bank accounts.

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Mailing list abuse

What makes this campaign stand out is the use of Apple’s email domain. What the scammers really did was abuse the Apple ID creation process. When creating a new account, the first and last name fields can accept so many characters that the crooks can fit an entire phishing message in there.

Then, they change the account’s shipping information, which triggers the Apple security alert. However, that email still doesn’t land in the victim’s email, but instead - in the scammer’s. The final step is to use a mailing list to distribute the emails to multiple targets.

The mailing list technique is also nothing new. We’ve seen it numerous times in the past, with major names such as Google, Amazon, and