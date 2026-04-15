'Every Apple user needs to know about this nasty scam': Fake warnings tell users their iCloud data will be deleted — but don't fall for this devious phishing trick
Fake Apple storage warnings are escalating fast
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- Fake iCloud deletion emails are pressuring Apple users into dangerous clicks
- Poor grammar in iCloud alerts remains a clear sign of fraud
- Clicking fake iCloud upgrade links can expose banking and personal data
A wave of deceptive emails is attempting to pressure Apple users into believing their iCloud data is at immediate risk of deletion, using increasingly aggressive language to force quick reactions.
The messages often claim a user's storage limits have been exceeded or that an account has been blocked, followed by threats that photos and videos will be permanently erased on a specified date.
In some cases, recipients receive repeated follow-ups, including what appears to be a final warning stating, “We have tried to contact you several times before… all your data will be completely deleted.”Article continues below