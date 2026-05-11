Compression’s new goal: Reducing how much an AI ‘overthinks’
Opinion
By Lori MacVittie published
Compression is now a pillar of operational AI
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Back in the late ‘90s, you compressed because storage was limited, bandwidth was expensive, and users valued rapid response.
Then, file compression was about encoding, restructuring or modifying data to reduce its size – smaller payloads meant faster, more efficient delivery and less storage space.
Traditionally, compression was about performance. Then it was about bandwidth. But the AI era has flipped our long-standing assumptions of compression on its head.