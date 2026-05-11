Compression’s new goal: Reducing how much an AI ‘overthinks’

Opinion
By published

Compression is now a pillar of operational AI

A robot standing thoughtfully in front of a giant digital display with code on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the late ‘90s, you compressed because storage was limited, bandwidth was expensive, and users valued rapid response.

Then, file compression was about encoding, restructuring or modifying data to reduce its size – smaller payloads meant faster, more efficient delivery and less storage space.

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