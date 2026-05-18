Quantum switching element delivers ultra-fast processing with minimal heat

Device stores bits using magnetic electron properties instead of electricity

Laboratory chip achieves 40 picosecond processing speed in experiments

A research team from the University of Tokyo has developed a device called a non-volatile quantum switching element which increases information processing speeds by 1000x without generating extra heat.

This component represents bits using the magnetic properties of electrons rather than the flow of electricity itself.

In laboratory experiments, the device processed one bit of information in just 40 picoseconds, which is one thousandth of the time required by conventional methods.

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How does the new technology avoid the heat problem that limits existing chips?

Existing technology takes about one nanosecond to record a single bit before overheating becomes a critical problem.

The new device consists of tantalum and mangansin working together to convert electrical signals into magnetic information.

An electrical signal passes through the tantalum layer, and the system records that signal in the mangansin as the direction of a minute magnetic force.

This recorded direction represents a single bit without relying on the continuous flow of electrical current.

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The element operated stably even after processing information more than 100 billion times in controlled laboratory testing.

The research team has found that the performance of these quantum switching elements improves as the components become physically smaller, so if this technology can be successfully put into practical use, it could reduce power consumption for information processing to just one hundredth of current levels.

To put it simply, a large data center like one of Google's, which currently consumes enough electricity to power 80,000 homes, could one day run on the energy of just 800 homes.

Similarly, a MacBook Pro that needs charging every day could run for three months on a single charge.

Lab success still leaves years of engineering work

The device processed information 100 billion times without failure, while conventional chips would have overheated after just 10 million cycles at similar speeds.

Translating this laboratory breakthrough into a manufacturable chip is a completely different engineering challenge.

The researchers have proven the physics works, but physics is not manufacturing, and mass production is not the same as running a single device in a university lab.

Data that currently takes an hour to download could theoretically be processed in just one second, but that theory faces years of engineering work before becoming reality.

The prototype chip is scheduled for 2030, which means commercial availability will likely come years after that.

The world's energy consumption will not wait patiently for Japanese physicists to finish their prototyping, but this technology offers a genuine path forward if the engineering challenges can be solved.

The University of Tokyo team has invented something new, but the equally difficult work of manufacturing, financing, and distributing the result has only just begun.

At the moment, this technology is only at the laboratory demonstration stage, leaving a long and uncertain road ahead.

Via Nikkei (originally in Japanese)

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