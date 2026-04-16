A 'Sputnik' moment for chips: Chinese scientists aim to save Moore’s Law by mass-growing 2D materials that 'outclass silicon'
Gold-based substrates create major cost barriers for mass production
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- The new growth method runs 1,000 times faster than conventional techniques
- Liquid gold and tungsten form the bilayer substrate for this process
- Monolayer tungsten silicon nitride films reached 1.4 by 0.7 inches in size
Chinese researchers have developed a wafer-scale 2D semiconductor growth method that operates roughly 1,000x faster than conventional techniques.
The team from the Institute of Metal Research reengineered the chemical vapor deposition process by introducing a liquid gold and tungsten bilayer as the substrate.
This method enabled wafer-scale growth of monolayer tungsten silicon nitride films with tunable doping properties.Article continues below
Why 2D materials matter for the future of chips
The resulting films reached dimensions of roughly 1.4 x 0.7 inches, marking a step toward scalable manufacturing of high-performance 2D semiconductors.
For decades, Moore's Law predicted a doubling of computing power roughly every two years - but as transistor dimensions approach atomic scales, quantum effects and heat dissipation are making further miniaturization increasingly difficult.
2D semiconductors have emerged as a leading candidate for post-Moore chip materials, as the rising workloads from AI tools and large language models are pushing current chip architectures to