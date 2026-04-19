Where we stand after 60 years of Moore’s Law

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Moore’s Law has defined the pace of development in tech for over half a century

Alder Lake mobile chips
(Image credit: Intel)

In April 1965, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore published a groundbreaking article detailing what he theorized would result in an exponential increase in the speed, power, and capability of computers in decades to come.

Powered by increases in the number of transistors on a circuit, “Moore’s Law”, as it came to be known, is a concept that’s still the subject of intense discussions 60 years later.

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“From careful observation of an emerging trend, Moore extrapolated that computing would dramatically increase in power and decrease in relative cost at an exponential pace,” materials from Intel’s Tech 101 series note.

“Moore’s Law became the golden rule for the electronics industry, and a springboard for innovation. And Moore paved the way for Intel to make the faster, smaller, more affordable transistors that drive modern tools and toys.”