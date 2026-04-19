Where we stand after 60 years of Moore’s Law

In April 1965, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore published a groundbreaking article detailing what he theorized would result in an exponential increase in the speed, power, and capability of computers in decades to come.

Powered by increases in the number of transistors on a circuit, “Moore’s Law”, as it came to be known, is a concept that’s still the subject of intense discussions 60 years later.

So how did Moore come to this conclusion? The cogs started turning after Moore was asked to offer a prediction on how the semiconductor industry would develop over the next decade in a piece for Electronics Magazine.

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Moore noted the growing volume of components, such as transistors, diodes, capacitors, and resistors, had so far doubled on an annual basis. Given progress at that stage, he anticipated that it would continue on this path for at least the next decade.

The outcome of this rate of development would not only be more powerful computer chips, but crucially, cheaper chips, thereby creating a cycle of continued growth and expansion.

“From careful observation of an emerging trend, Moore extrapolated that computing would dramatically increase in power and decrease in relative cost at an exponential pace,” materials from Intel’s Tech 101 series note.

“Moore’s Law became the golden rule for the electronics industry, and a springboard for innovation. And Moore paved the way for Intel to make the faster, smaller, more affordable transistors that drive modern tools and toys.”