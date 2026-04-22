'A tabletop window into extreme physics': How graphene is breaking a fundamental law to unlock quantum computing
Dirac point triggers unusual quantum state in graphene samples
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- Graphene experiment reveals major breakdown of Wiedemann-Franz law
- Heat and electrical conduction unexpectedly move in opposite directions
- Deviation from classical law exceeds two hundredfold under conditions
For decades, the Wiedemann-Franz law stood as a reliable rule in condensed matter physics.
This principle holds that a material’s ability to conduct electricity should rise and fall in lockstep with its ability to conduct heat.
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and the National Institute for Materials Science in Japan has now documented a dramatic violation of this long-standing tenet.Article continues below