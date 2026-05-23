Equal1 and Dell's RacQ is the world’s first rack-mounted quantum computer for enterprise use

It operates from a standard single-phase 1.6kW wall socket

The system uses a built-in close-cycle cryocooler, eliminating the need for external cryogenic plumbing

Equal1 and Dell have come together to launch what they are calling, “the world’s first deployable silicon-spin hybrid quantum-classical computer,” built specifically to fit within the existing data center form factor.

Announced at Dell Technologies World 2026, the new prototype will fit inside a standard 19-inch data center rack, which means existing infrastructure wouldn’t have to be upgraded to accommodate future deployments.

Though not a commercially ready product, Equal1 is framing the news as a major development whereby quantum computers will be suitable for enterprise deployment, beyond current research lab limitations.

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A quantum computer which will fit where your classical computers already are

The entire solution is designed to meet enterprises where they are, with the rack units they already have, a standard power delivery and conventional networking architecture. For example, Equal1’s RacQ can be plugged into a standard single-phase 1.6kW wall socket and operate without external cryogenic plumbing.

The company says the 1,600W power consumption roughly resembles that of a high-end classical compute server or GPU-heavy enterprise system.

It also uses an integrated close-cycle cryocooler designed to maintain an internal operating temperature of 0.3 Kelvin (-459 degrees Fahrenheit), so the type of dilution refrigerator required by today’s quantum computers would not be necessary.

Powering RacQ is UnityQ, a quantum system-on-chip that uses standard semiconductor processes, which means scaling manufacturing might not be as much of a challenge.

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Dell sees itself as a partner for future quantum deployments

As for where Dell fits into the equation, RacQ fits within a standard Dell VR3300 42U rack and weighs around 400kg.

“We are putting quantum inside the rack so customers can roll it in, plug it in and begin running hybrid quantum–classical workloads in days, using the infrastructure they already own,” CEO Jason Lynch wrote.

On the ground at Dell Technologies World, the experimental prototype combines a silicone quantum computer with a Dell PowerEdge R770 server, a PowerSwitch networking environment and Dell’s Quantum Intelligent Orchestrator.

With this new work in progress, Equal1’s model clearly positions RacQ as a co-processor for specific workloads. Classical systems will remain relevant, but quantum systems can handle targeted computational workloads, essentially mirroring how GPUs have accelerated AI workloads rather than replacing CPUs outright.

“Classical and quantum workloads operate as a single system,” the company wrote in a press release.

The partnership is not so much of a surprise, with Dell defining its role in quantum computing as an infrastructure layer and a systems integration partner for future hybrid computing environments.

“We're actively working to ensure quantum technologies can be seamlessly integrated into existing computing ecosystems,” Dell Quantum Infrastructure Lead Burns Healy shared during CES 2026.

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