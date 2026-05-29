Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 boasts plenty of changes based on fan feedback from Modern Warfare 2

The team paid careful attention to the visual recoil of weapons

Guns "shouldn't feel frustrating," a developer tells me

Many long-time Call of Duty fans are undoubtedly worried about the gunplay of the upcoming Modern Warfare 4. After all, much of the arsenal in developer Infinity Ward's previous effort, 2022's Modern Warfare 2, was criticized for what some felt were unpleasantly high levels of visual recoil.

Visual recoil is the screen shake and other similar effects that occur when you pull the trigger. It was a big part of Modern Warfare 2's gunplay, lending rifles quite a realistic and aggressive feel but simultaneously making them harder to aim and appear more difficult to control, leading to complaints on social media and even YouTube guides on how to reduce it.

"When we made Modern Warfare 2, we made some changes that were healthy for the game, but actually made the game feel a little bit less fun and less responsive," studio multiplayer creative director Joe Cecot tells me at Infinity Ward's Los Angeles office. "We learned from that."

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This is apparent in the overhauled movement system, which is noticeably sleeker than before, but also extends to the weapons, which in my brief hands-on time seemed much more manageable.

"We're always trying to walk that line that weapons should feel powerful. We want them to feel like real weapons, but they shouldn't feel frustrating," Cecot says.

He explains that some level of unwieldiness is intentional, as it leaves room for players to improve their gear with the many unlockable attachments in the gunsmith, but that addressing these kinds of complaints was still a big focus.

"It's a challenge for us, but there is a goal that the recoil be more understandable and more clear this game," he adds.

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Modern Warfare 4 also boasts wholly rebuilt hip-fire mechanics that more accurately simulate where bullets land. Muzzle smoke has been looked at, too, with a new system that should prevent muzzle effects from ever obscuring a target.

These all sound like promising upgrades, but we'll have to wait and see what the community thinks when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 drops on October 23, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

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