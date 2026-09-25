This EV just traveled the equivalent of New York to Chicago on a single charge, but the car might surprise you

Polish rally driver Mikołaj Marczyk set the new Guinness World Record

Audi A6 e-tron managed a staggering 830 miles on a single charge

Lucid Air Grand Touring previously held the title

Polish rally driver Mikołaj Marczyk is no stranger to eking out as much range as humanly possible, having coaxed 1,759 miles from a single tank of fuel in a Skoda Superb back in 2025.

Now, Mikołaj has turned his attention to electric propulsion, particularly the Audi A6 e-tron that, despite only having an official WLTP range of 482 miles on a single charge, managed to travel almost double that on a recent record-breaking journey.

Starting at Zakopane, Poland, the endeavor saw the electrified A6 traverse the Tatra Mountains (handy for regenerative braking), travel to Kraków, then along the Vistula Valley to Sandomierz and finally to Hel (no, not that one).

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Once in Hel, the pro driver turned around and started retracing his steps before the Audi A6 e-tron eventually conked out, having covered a mightily impressive 831.4 miles on a single charge.

(Image credit: Audi)

That's the same distance as driving from New York to Chicago or London to Milan without stopping at a charging station.

The exact model used in the attempt was the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance, which features a 326hp rear-mounted motor and a 100kWh gross battery capacity, which equates to a net usable capacity of 94.9 kWh.

More impressively, the previous record holder, the Lucid Air Grand Touring, has a larger battery pack with a nominal capacity of 112kWh.

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According to Marczyk, many sections of the trip were carried out in rush hour traffic and at an average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

However, at certain points, the mercury dropped to just seven degrees Celsius, proving that EVs can still perform in cold weather.

Analysis: easy does it

(Image credit: Audi)

When looking at the official range figures of modern EVs, it is generally good practice to aim for a number that is 10-20% lower than the one advertised.

Real-world driving eats into electric range, something that’s even more pertinent when tackling cold weather. But the recent Guinness World Record is proof that things can be flipped on their head with a spot of careful driving.

Marczyk says that maximizing regenerative braking opportunities, regularly checking tire pressure, and reading the road to avoid any abrupt braking can massively increase the potential range of an EV’s battery.

So next time you hear someone stressing about range anxiety, remind them that it might be their driving style that’s forcing all of those charging stops.

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