NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 27 (game #1204)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 26 (game #1203).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1204) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WU-TANG

CARRIER

HOMING

BOOTH

STOOL

MARBLE

BBQING

OPERATOR

CLAY

BANQUETTE

NETWORK

CHAIR

LOHAN

BRONZE

PROVIDER

PLASTER

NYT Connections today (game #1204) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Statue materials

Statue materials GREEN: Sit to eat

Sit to eat BLUE: Phone energy

Phone energy PURPLE: The end for hereditary rulers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1204) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SCULPTURE MEDIA

SCULPTURE MEDIA GREEN: RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS

RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS BLUE: TELECOM

TELECOM PURPLE: ENDING IN CHINESE DYNASTIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1204) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1204, are…

YELLOW: SCULPTURE MEDIA: BRONZE, CLAY, MARBLE, PLASTER

BRONZE, CLAY, MARBLE, PLASTER GREEN: RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS: BANQUETTE, BOOTH, CHAIR, STOOL

BANQUETTE, BOOTH, CHAIR, STOOL BLUE: TELECOM: CARRIER, NETWORK, OPERATOR, PROVIDER

CARRIER, NETWORK, OPERATOR, PROVIDER PURPLE: ENDING IN CHINESE DYNASTIES: BBQING, HOMING, LOHAN, WU-TANG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The NYT gives us a relaxing end to the weekend with a simple controversy-free game.

It’s hard to see any red herrings in this game, although I did waste some time wondering if Lindsey LOHAN had any connections to the WU-TANG Clan — maybe she has 36 chambers at home, or perhaps she used to work at a gravel pit?

I began with RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS, as it contains one of my favorite words — and the seating option everyone would plump for given the choice — the BANQUETTE. The STOOL, on the other hand, is something you’d only select if you had no other pick or if your name was Arthur Fonzarelli.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, September 26, 2026, game #1203)

YELLOW: BREATH FRESHENERS: GUM, MINT, MOUTHWASH, SPRAY

GUM, MINT, MOUTHWASH, SPRAY GREEN: THINGS DONE TO A DRESS SHIRT AT THE LAUNDRY: FOLD, PRESS, STARCH, WASH

FOLD, PRESS, STARCH, WASH BLUE: FEATURES OF WOOD: BURL, GRAIN, KNOTS, RINGS

BURL, GRAIN, KNOTS, RINGS PURPLE: "COOL" THINGS, IN EXPRESSIONS: BEANS, CAT, CUCUMBER, CUSTOMER