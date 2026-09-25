A new PlayStation Portal software update has been released

The update introduces a new 80% default charging limit to ensure the device's long-term battery health

Players can increase the limit manually, but Sony advises against it

Sony has rolled out a new PlayStation Portal software update to improve stability and support the device's long-term battery health.

As detailed in the version 7.1.7 patch notes, the update "introduces changes to how your PS Portal charges in order to support the long-term battery health of your device" and means that it will now charge to just 80% by default.

While 80% is the default limit, users can increase the cap at any time in Settings > System > Battery; however, Song strongly recommends the alternative as it could impact the PS Portal's longevity.

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"Selecting a charge limit over 80% might impact battery performance and overall stability, reducing long-term battery health," the patch notes.

It's reasonable to want to charge your device to 100% every time the battery depletes, but Sony's new default charge limit sounds like a great solution if you want to keep your PS Portal in good shape for a long time.

The full version 7.1.7 patch notes can be read below.

This update introduces changes to how your PS Portal charges in order to support the long-term battery health of your device. After updating, your device will charge to 80% by default. You can change the charge limit at any time in Settings > System > Battery . Selecting a charge limit over 80% might impact battery performance and overall stability, reducing long-term battery health.

> > . Make sure to update your PlayStation Link device to the latest device software version to connect to PlayStation Portal. To update your PlayStation Link device, connect it to a PS5 or PC using its PlayStation Link USB adapter. For more details visit the guides below.

We've improved system software performance and stability

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens

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