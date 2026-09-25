A new PS Portal software update is here to 'support the long-term battery health of your device' by introducing a charging cap — here's how to make yours last longer
Users can increase the charge limit, but it will come will risks
- A new PlayStation Portal software update has been released
- The update introduces a new 80% default charging limit to ensure the device's long-term battery health
- Players can increase the limit manually, but Sony advises against it
Sony has rolled out a new PlayStation Portal software update to improve stability and support the device's long-term battery health.
As detailed in the version 7.1.7 patch notes, the update "introduces changes to how your PS Portal charges in order to support the long-term battery health of your device" and means that it will now charge to just 80% by default.
While 80% is the default limit, users can increase the cap at any time in Settings > System > Battery; however, Song strongly recommends the alternative as it could impact the PS Portal's longevity.
"Selecting a charge limit over 80% might impact battery performance and overall stability, reducing long-term battery health," the patch notes.
It's reasonable to want to charge your device to 100% every time the battery depletes, but Sony's new default charge limit sounds like a great solution if you want to keep your PS Portal in good shape for a long time.
The full version 7.1.7 patch notes can be read below.
- This update introduces changes to how your PS Portal charges in order to support the long-term battery health of your device. After updating, your device will charge to 80% by default. You can change the charge limit at any time in Settings > System > Battery.
- Selecting a charge limit over 80% might impact battery performance and overall stability, reducing long-term battery health.
- Make sure to update your PlayStation Link device to the latest device software version to connect to PlayStation Portal.
- To update your PlayStation Link device, connect it to a PS5 or PC using its PlayStation Link USB adapter. For more details visit the guides below.
- We've improved system software performance and stability
- We've improved the messages and usability on some screens
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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