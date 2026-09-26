Each LTO-10 cartridge natively holds 40 TB, expanding to 100 TB when compressed

Fujifilm uses Barium Ferrite particles for improved magnetic stability and lifespan

Uncompressed transfer speed reaches 440MB per second — higher when compressed

Fujifilm has begun selling its newest LTO-10 Ultrium tape cartridge, a storage format built specifically for enterprise archival and long-term backup needs.

Each cartridge holds 40TB of native capacity, expanding to as much as 100TB once standard 2.5 to 1 compression gets applied.

At that capacity, a single tape could theoretically hold roughly 13,000,000 songs, assuming an average file size of 3MB per song.

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Massive capacity built for data centers and long-term archives

Fujifilm built this cartridge using Barium Ferrite particle technology, a magnetic material chosen specifically for improved stability and extended archival lifespan.

The company rates uncompressed data transfer at 440MB per second, rising to 1,100MB per second once compression gets factored into daily performance.

That places LTO-10 well ahead of most enterprise SATA hard drives, which typically max out around 250 to 290MB/s.

Fujifilm also built in AES-256 encryption that meets FIPS 197 compliance standards, a requirement common among government and financial sector storage buyers.

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The cartridge carries 15,105 individual tracks across its tape surface, supporting the dense data layout needed for such massive total capacity.

The company rates the bit error rate at 1 in 10 to the 20th power, a figure the company claims is roughly 100,000x more reliable than typical enterprise SATA hard drives.

Archival life is up to 30 years under proper storage conditions, considerably longer than most spinning drives or SSDs typically last.

Reliability claims and where this format fits today

This cartridge only works with LTO-10 tape drives and libraries, meaning buyers need compatible hardware already installed before adopting this specific format.

That requirement limits LTO-10 largely to data centers, media archives, and institutions already running established tape backup infrastructure at scale.

Fujifilm claims this format is ideal for disaster recovery scenarios, where long shelf life matters more than instant retrieval speed for most files.

Unlike hard drives, magnetic tape degrades slowly when stored correctly, making it a common choice for cold storage across many industries.

The format remains rewritable, letting institutions reuse cartridges across multiple backup cycles rather than treating each tape as single-use only.

Tape storage has persisted for decades despite predictions of its decline, largely because no cheaper alternative matches its capacity per dollar.

Whether LTO-10 sees wide adoption outside specialized enterprise environments remains uncertain, given how few consumer devices support tape drives at all.

Fujifilm backs the cartridge with a limited lifetime warranty, a guarantee uncommon among comparable storage formats sold at similar price points.

This cartridge is currently selling for $494, discounted from a suggested retail price of $888.89 listed by the manufacturer.

For organizations managing petabytes of infrequently accessed data, a cartridge holding 100TB of compressed data may be worth considering.

Via Tape and Media

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