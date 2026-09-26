NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, September 27 (game #938)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, September 26 (game #937).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #938) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s skin deep

NYT Strands today (game #938) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SUET

CLEAR

TRACE

STIR

RAISE

ROUTE

NOSE

NYT Strands today (game #938) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #938) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #938) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #938, are…

SUNSCREEN

MOISTURIZER

CLEANSER

SERUM

TONER

SPANGRAM: BEAUTYCARE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I would normally begin by finding words connected to any rare letters or double-letter combinations, but in today’s game it was impossible to ignore SUNSCREEN in the top left-hand corner.

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From here I moved on to MOISTURIZER and then realised with these two finds I had exhausted my knowledge of skincare products.

Fortunately, these two spots opened up the spangram and CLEANSER. I did get the final two words without a hint, but even though they were both just five letters long it took me a stupidly long time to uncover SERUM and TONER.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, September 26, game #937)

BREEZE

ZEPHYR

GUST

WHIFF

PUFF

FLURRY

CURRENT

SPANGRAM: GENTLEWIND