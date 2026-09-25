NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, September 26 (game #937)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, September 25 (game #936).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #937) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A breath of fresh air

NYT Strands today (game #937) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CURE

FEEL

PREY

BREW

DICE

SWIFT

NYT Strands today (game #937) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #937) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #937) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #937, are…

BREEZE

ZEPHYR

GUST

WHIFF

PUFF

FLURRY

CURRENT

SPANGRAM: GENTLEWIND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I began, as I’m sure most players did, by finding the words linked to the two letter Zs.

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However, while BREEZE was a breeze, ZEPHYR was not something I would have got without the fact that its letters connected straight down.

ZEPHYR is, like all of today’s game words, a way of describing a GENTLEWIND — but prior to today its only appearance in my life was in The Zephyr Song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which seemed to imply it was some kind of magical vehicle we could fly away on.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, September 25, game #936)

NINE

TWENTYFIVE

FOUR

EIGHTYONE

THIRTYSIX

SPANGRAM: SQUARENUMBER