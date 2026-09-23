NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, September 24 (game #935)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, September 23 (game #934).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #935) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Just outside the door

NYT Strands today (game #935) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HOBO

WINK

WINGS

TRACK

FAME

TRAP

NYT Strands today (game #935) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #935) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #935) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #935, are…

SANDBOX

TREEHOUSE

SWINGS

POOL

TRAMPOLINE

FORT

SPANGRAM: BACKYARD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The first word I saw on the board was “tree”, but fortunately I wasn’t switched on enough to see the adjoining word “house” and put them together.

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I say 'fortunately', because in the absence of spotting a game word I did see the spangram and gave a little whoop of joy as the letters turned yellow.

This was also quite a melancholy game for me, as it reminded me of all the clutter that used to fill up my BACKYARD that is no longer there — a sign that my kids have grown up and no longer need a SANDBOX or SWINGS or the safety nightmare that is a TRAMPOLINE.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, September 23, game #934)

BYGONE

ARCHAIC

ANCIENT

PRIMEVAL

TIMEWORN

SPANGRAM: THATSOLDNEWS