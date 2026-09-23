Your ExpressVPN app on Windows, Mac, and Linux just got more flexible and more reliable

ExpressVPN has released version 14.3.1 for its Windows, Mac, and Linux apps

Advanced Protection's ad and tracker blocking now works beyond the Lightway protocol

The update also brings a rebuilt speed test, stronger screen reader support, and fixes for each platform

ExpressVPN has pushed out another update for its desktop VPN apps, and this one packs in more than the last few. Version 14.3.1 landed on Windows, Mac, and Linux on September 22.

The biggest change is that Advanced Protection, ExpressVPN's set of ad, tracker, and malicious site blockers, now works across all VPN protocols. There's also a rebuilt speed test, smarter split tunneling, and plenty of reliability fixes.

It's the latest in a busy year for one of TechRadar's best VPN recommendations, following a visual makeover and a stable MCP server for AI tools in June.

ExpressVPN: Starting from $2.49 per month

ExpressVPN is the easiest VPN to use on our list, making it a great option for anyone slightly less tech-savvy. It’s also very fast thanks to the Lightway Turbo protocol and has great unblocking skills, making it an ideal streaming VPN. Subscriptions start at $2.49 per month on the two-year plan. As with most VPNs, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Advanced Protection finally works on every protocol

Until now, Advanced Protection on ExpressVPN's desktop apps only functioned with the VPN switched on and the Lightway or Automatic protocol selected.

Version 14.3.1 lifts that restriction, so you can now block ads, trackers, and harmful sites while using OpenVPN or WireGuard.

That's a welcome change for anyone who switches protocols to cope with tricky networks, since you no longer have to give up those protections to do it. ExpressVPN notes the feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it straight away.

Faster speed tests and smarter split tunneling

The built-in speed test has been rebuilt to run faster and deliver more precise results, which should make choosing the quickest server an easier job.

Split tunneling is more reliable for apps you exclude from the VPN, and the setup guidance has been refreshed. On Windows, the feature no longer keeps scanning for new apps when it's switched off, which cuts CPU usage. On Mac, split tunneling now leaves DNS traffic alone, so it can run alongside Advanced Protection.

On the accessibility side, screen readers can now navigate the location list, protocol settings, split tunneling, and auto-connect rules. The app also announces connection status and settings changes. That builds on the accessibility push in version 14.1.0, an area where our review rated the app just three out of five.

(Image credit: Future)

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Fixes for every platform

Mac users get a fix that stops Docker containers from disrupting networking while connected, and the app now launches even when there's no network after waking or booting.

On Windows, the VPN stays connected when your screen turns off on Modern Standby PCs, and installation is more reliable on ARM64 devices.

Linux users benefit from improved Lightway routing and DNS configuration on systems that use resolvectl, including Pop!_OS, along with native desktop notifications. It's another step forward for ExpressVPN as a Linux VPN option, following the arrival of its rebuilt Qt-based Linux app in late 2025.

If you already use ExpressVPN, the update should install automatically. Otherwise, you can download the latest build from ExpressVPN's website. To confirm you're on 14.3.1, check the app version, which now sits at the bottom of the sidebar.

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