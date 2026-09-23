Millions of Russian fast food fans hit in Burger King Russia hack

Burger King Russia’s 2024 breach via Mindbox exposed 3.2 million customer records, now leaked online

Data includes emails, names, genders, birth dates, phone numbers, and geolocations (2018–2024)

Payment details weren’t compromised; users warned of phishing and identity theft risks

Back in 2024, the Russian arm of Burger King suffered a data breach at the hands of unknown threat actors - now, that data has finally been leaked online.

In October 2024, Burger King told TASS, Russia’s national news agency, that unidentified hackers attacked Mindbox, a domestic marketing automation platform the company had been using.

Through Mindbox, the crooks managed to obtain sensitive company data, including information belonging to the customers.

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As a customer data and marketing automation platform, Mindbox helps businesses gather and use customer information for personalized, omnichannel marketing campaigns. Its tools cover email and SMS campaigns, push notifications, loyalty programs, chatbots, and more. According to the company, more than 1,100 businesses use its platform, including L’Oréal, Panasonic, KFC, JBL and United Colors of Benetton.

One victim in a supply-chain attack

At the time, there was no word on the nature of the information that was taken, apart from the fact that payment information was not compromised.

"Among the victims of the attack may also be the data of customers of the Burger King restaurant chain," the company said at the time.

“Burger King confirms that among the personal data, the accuracy of which is being clarified, there is no information about payment details: open information about transactions is not transmitted or stored by third parties.”

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The details about the hack were also not disclosed. We don’t know if the platform contained a zero-day, or if a company employee had their login credentials or session tokens exposed. Third-party supply chain attacks such as this one are common and often rather disruptive, affecting numerous companies using the same tools. For Mindbox, however, there have been no reports of additional victims.

In its 2024 results announcement, Mindbox said the attack was its “first serious information security incident”, which was quickly detected and contained “thanks to threat detection tools.”

In the aftermath of the breach, Mindbox said it “found and eliminated points where employees without access rights to sensitive data could indirectly obtain them,” hinting that the attack was, in fact, an identity-based attack rather than a zero-day exploit.

The company also “changed development processes to find such points before they get into the product,” and reformed Mindbox's internal role system to make permissions stricter and more granular. It also limited project access scenarios, introduced a mechanism for confirming access by another employee, and introduced mandatory two-factor authentication, among other things.

Have you been pwned?

Today, more details were released on Have I Been Pwned?, a website that aggregates information stolen in various hacks and helps people learn if their email addresses and other information had been compromised in the past. According to the newest entry, more than three million people have had their data exposed in this incident:

“The breach exposed 3.2M unique email addresses along with names, genders, dates of birth, phone numbers and approximate geolocations, with the data spanning 2018 to August 2024,” Have I Been Pwned? writes. “Burger King Russia acknowledged the incident and advised it did not include payment or passport details.”

The latest findings seem to be somewhat in line with what the media reported at the time. According to The Register, initial reports claimed around 5.6 million lines of data as exposed, which included information about a customer’s favorite dish and previous order dates. While this information was not mentioned in the newest report, if every data line includes one email, one name, or one phone number, it could amount to around 5.6 million.

While the information might be a few years old, things like names and birth dates, and genders rarely change, but are vital in identity theft, social engineering, and similar attacks. Burger King users, especially those in Russia, should be wary of incoming email messages, particularly those claiming to come from the fast food chain.

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