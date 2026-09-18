iPhone VPN users? CyberGhost has finally released a new update

CyberGhost has rebuilt the server list in its iOS app from the ground up

Browse, Streaming, and Favourites now live in their own tabs

The overhaul is CyberGhost's most meaningful iPhone update in a while

CyberGhost has pushed out a new update for its iOS app, and this time it's one iPhone users will actually notice. The update includes a completely rebuilt server list, the part of the app you touch every time you pick a location.

According to the release notes, Browse (All), Streaming, and Favourites now sit in their own tabs. You can search for any country or city instantly, and scrolling and animations have been smoothed out throughout.

CyberGhost is not on our list of the best VPN services currently, but it remains one of the fastest, most reliable picks for streaming, so any polish to the everyday experience is welcome.

The move also mirrors what we have seen elsewhere. Private Internet Access, another Kape-owned service, recently broke a long silence with a wave of app and network upgrades of its own.

CyberGhost — a VPN veterans

Part of the Kape conglomerate, CyberGhost is a popular VPN that's good for beginners. While a lack of innovation and a frustrating device-limit system hold it back from entering TechRadar's top picks, its impressive speeds and unblocking power make it a reliable pick for streamers and gamers. With subscription starting at the equivalent of $2.19 a month and a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, why not try it out?

The core change is structural. Instead of one long scrolling list, the server picker is now split into three tabs: Browse for all countries, Streaming for servers optimised for platforms like Netflix, and Favourites for the locations you have saved.

A new search bar sits alongside those tabs, so you can type a country or city and jump straight to it rather than thumbing through the whole roster. CyberGhost offers servers in 100 countries, so it's a much-needed shortcut.

This is a quality-of-life update, not a new feature drop, and it targets friction most users feel daily: finding the right server quickly.

Splitting streaming servers into their own tab is especially useful given CyberGhost's strong unblocking record, and instant search removes the guesswork when you need a specific city for local content.

It's worth noting the update does not touch privacy tooling, and CyberGhost's no-logs policy was last put under an independent Deloitte audit back in 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

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How to use the new features

After updating the iPhone app, tap the location area on the home screen to open the rebuilt server list.

Use the tabs along the top to switch between Browse, Streaming, and Favourites, or tap the search bar to find a country or city by name.

To save a location, tap the star next to it and it will appear under Favourites next time.

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