The Dyson Camerajet arrived 10 years after online rumours emerged that Dyson had filed a patent application for an electric toothbrush with water jet. True to form, it has surpassed the rumours with a toothbrush that goes one step beyond the norm and is packed with innovation. Having trialled it a week prior to launch, I was among the first journalists to give the Dyson Camerajet a hands-on review.

As the only smart electric toothbrush and water flosser with a built-in camera, the CameraJet uses imaging, machine learning and precision fluid dynamics to identify gaps between teeth and deliver a jet of mouthrinse. The CameraJet has received much attention since its launch, with many praising Dyson for pushing the boundaries with new innovation in oral health, and others questioning its price, reporting faults online, and asking whether we need a camera in a toothbrush at all. But for a brand that revolutionised the vacuum with cyclonic suction, restyled the hair dryer and pioneered bladeless fan technology, the Dyson CameraJet was never going to be an obvious product.

Back in May 2026, I visited Dyson’s factory and global HQ in Singapore to take a first look at the Dyson CameraJet. I went behind the scenes in Dyson’s oral health care labs where six years of research, development and engineering for the CameraJet had been taking place and spoke to Rich Bacon, head of product development at Dyson, to find out what makes the CameraJet so unique. I also asked him about the potential security implications of having a smart camera in the bathroom, and how Dyson hopes to improve our oral health.

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Why now?

(Image credit: Dyson)

When I first saw the CameraJet I immediately wanted to know why Dyson is branching into attempting to make one of the best electric toothbrushes and why now?

The Dyson team said it likes to start with a problem people experience every day and ask whether they can solve it better through engineering. “Oral care is an area where many people want to improve their routines, but often struggle with consistency, technique, or understanding how effectively they're brushing,” Bacon explained. “Dyson research shows 9 in 10 people do not floss as regularly as they should, reinforcing the need for a solution that helps target the gaps between teeth as part of an everyday routine.

“The technology is now at a point where we can combine WiFi, AI, intelligent sensing and fluid dynamics with a highly engineered brushing experience, making this the right time to bring the product to market.”

By combining two devices – a toothbrush and water flosser – in one, the CameraJet has the potential to save us time in our daily routines and also help us brush for the recommended time. “In our research we found that a lot of people brush for 45 seconds, but the optimum time is for two minutes, or ideally three,’ says Bacon. ‘When I’m using this device myself for three minutes, it’s much more convenient than having separate devices to clean your teeth.”

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What excites Bacon most about the CameraJet is its sophisticated engineering combined with a simple user experience. “There’s a huge amount of technology working behind the scenes here from the camera and machine learning, to its Gap Optical Targeting and precision fluid dynamics,” he says. But the user doesn't need to think about any of that. As engineers, that's always our goal: solving complex problems in a way that feels effortless for the person using the product.”

Bacon believes that this technology has the potential to make oral care more consistent and personalised. “Many people brush their teeth in exactly the same way every day without really knowing if they are cleaning effectively, and many are not flossing as regularly as they should. Dyson CameraJet brings brushing, precision-flossing and mouth-rinsing to your routine to target the gaps between teeth where plaque can build up.”

Privacy included

(Image credit: Dyson)

But in an age of AI, the internet of things and relentless data collection, having a camera in your bathroom is a natural cause for concern. For Dyson, privacy was also a key consideration, however. Bacon reassures me that the camera is only active during live viewing or auto-jetting; no images are recorded or stored on the product or in the cloud, and images remain private to the user.

“We take privacy very seriously,’ he says. “The MyDyson app is a great companion piece and comes with unique cleaning insights such as location coverage. Through the app, you can also access guided cleaning, coverage mapping and personalised feedback so you have a better understanding of where you are cleaning well and where you may be missing.”

The app is a closed ecosystem, but could it one day become a broader health-data platform, similar to how people use Oura or Apple Health? “The app has been designed as a platform that can evolve over time, and the immediate focus is on useful, evidence-led insights that help people understand their brushing and interdental cleaning habits,” says Bacon. “There is an opportunity to help make those behaviours easier to see, understand and improve. Any future information or guidance would need to be grounded in robust evidence and developed responsibly, but our ambition is to empower users with helpful, accurate feedback about their oral care. We're always exploring how technology can help people get more from our products.”

Teething problems

(Image credit: Future / Emily Peck)

Since its launch, there have been reports on Reddit of a small number of early production batches malfunctioning, so TechRadar reached out to Dyson for comment.

‘We are aware that a small number of early batches of Dyson CameraJet products may have experienced a component issue,’ says a spokesperson for Dyson.

‘We are isolating those batches and are taking all the necessary steps to support our customers. We have had a very positive reaction to the new Dyson CameraJet and are experiencing strong demand globally and we are seeing some shortages of supply as we are in the process of scaling up production.’

Whether or not you’re tempted to try a toothbrush with a built-in camera and smart app, it’s exciting to see Dyson engineers paving a way with new innovations in oral health. And for that, I think we have a reason to smile.

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