I’ve worn the Apple Watch Series 12 for a week — the biggest changes are underneath

Now, I typically wear an Apple Watch daily, and have since the wearable launched in spring 2015, but for the past week, I’ve swapped my Ultra 3 or Series 11 for the Apple Watch Series 12.

Unveiled at Apple’s September 9, 2026, ‘Surprise and shine’ event, the next-generation mid-range Apple Watch — err, flagship for everyone in between the SE third-gen and Ultra 4 — doesn’t change much in terms of looks over the Series 11, but does usher in a redesigned rear as part of a new health-sensing system, a new SoC under the hood to power some new features, and a good bit of AI on top of what we knew was coming with watchOS 27.

And while I do have a full review coming, I’m waiting to gather more data and get my first taste of a Readiness Score — Apple’s fresh take on contextualizing all your data in an upgraded Vitals experience that I’m pretty stoked to try. In most cases, it will take just seven nights of wear to calculate.

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While there are new case types — Ceramic arrives alongside Titanium and Aluminum — the Series 12 design is very similar to the Series 11. You can pick between a 44mm or a 46mm display, and it’s still an Always-On OLED that goes pretty close to the edges and even curves down a bit. I’ve specifically been testing the black aluminum, which looks fine and a bit plain — more importantly, it retains the slim profile.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Thankfully, all your previous bands will still work, but on the back you’ll see the new health-sensing system. The layout is different; it looks almost like a sundial with new placements for electrodes and diodes. Apple also swapped in a green LED, which is more efficient at getting readings. Despite the changes, the watch still sits on the wrist just as well. Of course, it still protrudes a bit from the back; see the photo below.

This, in conjunction with the new S11 chip, which is actually a derivative of the A20 Pro in terms of design and components, makes use of a Secure Enclave and an always-on processor section to improve sampling rates. This is the big ‘aha’ achievement, as it lets the Apple Watch track HRV and real-time heart rate whether you open the app or use the complication, and it also speeds up pedometer performance for faster step tracking.

Heart rate variability is a really sweet metric to have, and its arrival on the Apple Watch brings it closer to some competitors. This will also inform the Readiness Score. My Apple Watch still needs one more night of sleep tracking and one more overall HRV rating — it’s helpful that the watch can keep you informed about what’s needed, and fair to expect it to take about a week of wear before you get that reading.

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(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Still, I am bullish on how Readiness will perform and will circle back with full thoughts on that front in due time. For now, the ability to pull up real-time heart rate is great for workouts, whether it be something more endurance-focused or just a walk and/or run. I really like the steps complication, as it auto-updates, and a quick glance at your wrist can show you how you’re pacing for the day.

As of yet, I’d note that actively having these complications running — either steps or heart rate — doesn’t seem to tank the battery life. It’s very much a full day of use, after a day or two of indexing, like the Series 11 established last year.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

And then there’s the AI side of things, which I’m only getting a taste of for now. Sound Recognition and faster Shazam are already here, and both are nice little quality-of-life additions, but the more intriguing stuff is still to come.

Live Rewind and Siri Recap are slated to arrive later this year, initially in beta and in the U.S., and I’m especially curious to see how useful they are in the real world. The former can capture and transcribe a recent snippet of a conversation thanks to a rolling 15-second buffer, while the latter can recap what you’ve been talking about throughout the day down to the facts.

I’ll need more time with both once they launch before I can say how much they actually change the Apple Watch experience, but they’re another piece of the Series 12 story that could become more interesting as the year goes on. It also pushes the Apple Watch — mainly Series 12 and Ultra 4 — as more of an AI wearable, beyond activity or health tracking, notifications, and on-wrist apps.

For now, the Apple Watch Series 12 delivers more of the same in a familiar package, with better processing that’ll speed up classic features and enable new ones in two key areas. It’s a refresh of sorts for activity. The updates to Vitals, HRV, more frequent heart rate tracking, and Readiness bring it in line with other wearables like the Oura Ring, Whoop, or Fitbit Air. Simultaneously, it’s getting smarter with new audio recognition features and even taking on more of a role with AI functionality — a real first step for Apple.

We’ll be back soon with our full review, but if you have an older watch or have been waiting for Apple’s take on further contextualizing health data — or just really need HRV — this might be an excellent year to upgrade.

If you’re sold, the Apple Watch Series 12 is up for preorder now and begins shipping tomorrow, September 18, 2026, at the same starting price as the Series 11: $399 / £369 / AU$649.

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