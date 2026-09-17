Scammers pose as airline customer support to help with your complaints and then steal your credit card info

Check Point warns scammers spoof airline customer support on social media to steal payment data

Hundreds of fake accounts created daily, luring frustrated passengers into private chats or forms

Campaign active since 2024; mirrors earlier fake support scams seen during crypto wallet fraud

Scammers are now posing as customer support for airlines, tricking already frustrated customers into sharing payment details and possibly losing money, too.

People who have had poor experiences flying would often vent their frustration on social media, be it X, Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform. They would tag the company and demand help, or at least an explanation. However, according to new research from security experts Check Point, the airline’s social media department is not the only one monitoring these complaints - hackers do it, too.

Not only are they monitoring the channels, they are actively preparing to hop in and talk to the customers.

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Years-old campaign

Every day, hundreds of new social media accounts are created - some are built to spoof the airlines themselves, others are built to look as if they’re used by the airlines’ customer support or similar department. When the customer leaves a post or a comment, the criminals swoop in, publicly apologizing for the inconvenience, and offering assistance in a different, private channel. Sometimes those are the platform’s DMs, and sometimes it is WhatsApp or a different platform entirely.

The end result differs from case to case. Sometimes, the criminals would try to get the victims to share their personal and payment information and would later try to make a wire transfer. In other instances, the crooks would prepare a fake form for the victims to fill out, possibly creating a database for later use.

Check Point doesn’t know exactly when the campaign started but found some of the impersonation accounts dating back to before 2024, with the majority being created either in 2024, or later. “This suggests that the activity has accelerated over the past two years. The campaign remains highly active, with hundreds of new accounts appearing daily and new scam techniques continuing to emerge,” they said.

However, we can confirm that this type of fraud has been around for a lot longer than that. Fake customer support scams were rampant on X even in 2021, during the crypto ICO craze, during which crooks were taking advantage of people losing access to their wallets, or making transactions towards nonexistent wallet addresses in the same way.

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