Take-Two Interactive says GTA Online support will continue after Grand Theft Auto 6 has launched

The publisher's latest comments suggest that an online experience associated with GTA 6 is still a long way off

Fans speculate that GTA 6 Online could be a separate, paid title

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Rockstar Games will continue supporting GTA Online after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting the title's rumored online experience could be a long way off.

During the Take-Two shareholder meeting on September 17 (via ResetEra), it was reported said that "GTA 6 is a single-player title and is due to release this November. We will continue to support GTA Online after GTA 6 release and beyond."

While we already knew GTA 6 is launching as a standalone single-player experience, it's speculated that the game will eventually receive an online mode, similar to how GTA Online released soon after GTA 5.

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The language used during the shareholder meeting suggests fans shouldn't expect an online experience associated with GTA 6 anytime soon, if it indeed exists, as Rockstar will continue supporting its current money-making machine for the foreseeable future.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier during a discussion about GTA 6's pre-order period and earned revenue, Take-Two "have not talked at all, and they are not planning to talk anytime soon, about what the new GTA Online will look like."

Despite Take-Two's avoidance of the topic, and the publisher's latest comments, fans believe this could mean GTA 6 Online could be a separate, paid service.

"Looks like the next variant of GTA Online is nowhere near ready as Schreier already reported," the original ResetEra poster said. "And it's a high likelihood they will launch it as a big standalone title, whether F2P or for like $30. They will want to give it all the resources and spotlight it will need and not be an "add-on" this time."

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Others support the standalone concept, while others believe it could be another $70 experience.

"I wouldn't be shocked if it costs $70 or more lmao," one user replied.

GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S,