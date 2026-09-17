GTA 6 Online might not be coming anytime soon, as Take-Two confirms GTA Online support will 'continue' after GTA 6 launches 'and beyond'
Fans think GTA 6 Online could be its own standalone title
- Take-Two Interactive says GTA Online support will continue after Grand Theft Auto 6 has launched
- The publisher's latest comments suggest that an online experience associated with GTA 6 is still a long way off
- Fans speculate that GTA 6 Online could be a separate, paid title
Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Rockstar Games will continue supporting GTA Online after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting the title's rumored online experience could be a long way off.
During the Take-Two shareholder meeting on September 17 (via ResetEra), it was reported said that "GTA 6 is a single-player title and is due to release this November. We will continue to support GTA Online after GTA 6 release and beyond."
While we already knew GTA 6 is launching as a standalone single-player experience, it's speculated that the game will eventually receive an online mode, similar to how GTA Online released soon after GTA 5.
The language used during the shareholder meeting suggests fans shouldn't expect an online experience associated with GTA 6 anytime soon, if it indeed exists, as Rockstar will continue supporting its current money-making machine for the foreseeable future.
According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier during a discussion about GTA 6's pre-order period and earned revenue, Take-Two "have not talked at all, and they are not planning to talk anytime soon, about what the new GTA Online will look like."
Despite Take-Two's avoidance of the topic, and the publisher's latest comments, fans believe this could mean GTA 6 Online could be a separate, paid service.
"Looks like the next variant of GTA Online is nowhere near ready as Schreier already reported," the original ResetEra poster said. "And it's a high likelihood they will launch it as a big standalone title, whether F2P or for like $30. They will want to give it all the resources and spotlight it will need and not be an "add-on" this time."
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Others support the standalone concept, while others believe it could be another $70 experience.
"I wouldn't be shocked if it costs $70 or more lmao," one user replied.
GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S,
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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