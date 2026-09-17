Logitech has two 1080p webcams on sale right now as part of its Early Prime Deals sale. But which one is the better buy depends entirely on what you actually need it for. We took a look at the key differences you need to know about.

• Best for: Anyone upgrading from a laptop's built-in camera for video calls to an affordable external webcam.

• The deal: The Logitech C920x is $60 (was $70) at Amazon, while the Logitech Brio 101 is $25 (was $40).

• Why it matters: The C920x adds better low-light performance, dual stereo mics, and flexible mounting, while the Brio 101 covers the essentials: 1080p video, a built-in mic, and a privacy shutter, at more than half the price.

Why we recommend them

The C920x descends from the original Logitech C920, a webcam we called "the best webcam you can buy today despite being much older than most of its competition" in our 4.5-star review. We praised its low-light detection and reliable autofocus. That review covered the older C920 rather than this exact 'X' variant, but the core optics and design lineage carry over, and the reputation is a reasonable indicator of what to expect here.

The Brio 101 trades some of that optical polish for a much lower price and a genuinely useful feature the C920x lacks: a built-in privacy shutter. For anyone who just wants a dependable webcam without thinking too hard about it, that combination of price and basic privacy hardware is hard to argue with.

The real decision is whether the C920x's better low-light handling and stereo mics are worth roughly $35 more than the Brio 101.

Price Context & Historical Value

The C920x's $59.99 price is a $10 discount, about 14 percent off, and matches pricing seen in recent retailer coverage rather than an inflated anchor. The Brio 101's $24.99 price is a $15 discount, 38 percent off, and multiple deal trackers list this as an all-time low for the model, making it the stronger discount of the two by percentage.

Which one should you buy?

✅ Buy the Logitech C920x if...

You want a Full HD webcam with good low-light performance and stereo audio that can be mounted to a tripod or monitor.

✅ Buy the Logitech Brio 101 if...

You just need a cheap and reliable webcam with a physical privacy shutter.

❌ Skip both if...

You need 4K resolution or advanced AI framing, in which case a higher-tier webcam like Logitech's Brio or MX Brio line is a better fit for the extra cost.