I don't see many 4K webcams for under $40 / £40, and with these specs, but Amazon has dropped the price of the Acer A640, which is ideal for those looking to improve the video quality on video calls.

• Best for: Remote workers, students and streamers who want high-resolution video for meetings, classes or broadcasts without spending too much money.

• The deal: The Acer A640 4K Webcam is reduced to $40 (was $50) at Amazon. In the UK, the A640 is now £37 (was £50) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: Excellent price for a 4K webcam. It combines a Sony 1/2.8-inch sensor with 4K recording at 30fps, AI noise-canceling microphone, and fast Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) to eliminate focus-hunting during calls. You can also switch to 2K or 1080p at 60fps for smoother video. It also features automatic low-light correction, a physical privacy shutter, and a USB-A to C adapter to connect to desktops and laptops.

• The catch: You'll need to drop below 4K resolution if you want 60fps recording, and there are no built-in speakers. The 77.4-degree viewing angle is also better suited to an individual than a large group.

Why we recommend it

The Sony sensor and PDAF are two welcome features. PDAF is designed to lock onto its subject quickly, reducing the distracting focus hunting that can occur when you move around during a call or stream.

The maximum 4K setting suits situations where detail takes priority, while 1080p at 60fps is a useful alternative when you want smoother movement.

Its built-in microphone uses AI noise cancellation to reduce unwanted background sound, and automatic low-light correction adjusts exposure when your room isn't particularly bright.

The 4K webcam also comes with a USB-A to C adapter for plug-and-play capabilities across desktops and modern laptops.

Price context & historical value

Amazon is currently selling the Acer A640 for $39.98, compared with its regular $49.99 price. That works out to a $10.01 saving, putting it just under the $40 mark. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it to date.

Should you buy them?

✅ Buy the Acer A640 if...

You regularly make video calls, stream or create video content and want better image quality without spending a huge amount of cash. Its choice of 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps gives you useful flexibility for different situations and meetings.

❌ Skip the Acer A640 if...

You only make occasional video calls and your laptop's built-in camera already does the job. Spending extra on 4K resolution and more advanced autofocus won't provide much benefit if image quality isn't particularly important to you.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The headline 4K resolution is limited to 30fps, so you'll need to drop to 2K or 1080p to reach 60fps. There's no built-in speaker either, despite the webcam having its own microphone.

The 77.4-degree viewing angle is also relatively focused rather than extremely wide, which may not suit calls where you need to fit several people into the frame.