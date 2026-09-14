Web fraud enters a new age as complete 'synthetic identities' can now be bought for as little as $200 on dark web marketplaces
Your "digital Frankenstein" can pass KYC
- Coveron and NordLayer found synthetic “digital Frankenstein” identities sold on dark web for ~$200
- Packages mix stolen data with AI‑generated names, deepfake selfies, and cloned voices to bypass KYC
- Researchers urge credit freezes, layered verification, and monitoring to counter rising synthetic identity fraud
You can now get your own “digital Frankenstein” for as little as $200, which will pass automated know-your-customer (KYC) checks on your behalf, and help you register fraudulent accounts with banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and similar services. This is no longer a fringe, niche cybercriminal offering - it’s basically mainstream.
Recently, researchers from identity theft protection services Coveron and threat exposure management platform NordLayer Intelligence sifted through dark web forums and Telegram Channels, analyzing 22 queries over 362,000 posts related to identity fraud, deepfake services, and something they call “synthetic identity creation”.
A synthetic identity is essentially a fake, non-existent person, but created in a way that can fool many automated identity verification systems. It combines real stolen data, such as a Social Security number, with AI-generated fake information such as names, addresses, deepfake selfies, and cloned voices. The researchers call these identities” digital Frankensteins”, and claim they are “fully capable” of passing ID checks.
Rising popularity
Apparently, the number of posts and inquiries for synthetic identities is blowing up. In Q1 2024, there were roughly 40 posts a month discussing deepfakes. By Q2 2026, the number rose to 307 per month, an eightfold increase. It wasn’t a steady increase, either. Throughout 2025, the numbers remained similar to the year prior, and relatively flat. Only in 2026 the monthly averages jumped to 255 posts, the researchers warned.
Over the past year, there were more than 10,000 posts offering complete identity data, bundled with deepfake selfies and matching documents. All of this is being sold for around $200. To make matters worse, criminals don’t even have to purchase the entire package. They can buy parts of it (a deepfaked selfie, or a cloned voice), for as little as $10.
To protect against synthetic identity fraud, users should monitor personal data and act quickly if they discover a breach. Credits should be frozen if you’re not applying for new accounts, and everyone should be skeptical of unusual identity verification requests, Coveron explains. Businesses, on the other hand, should layer their verification systems and use identity theft protection services.
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Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
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