What Formula 1 teaches businesses about AI

A Formula 1 pit stop looks like a split-second sporting decision, but behind that call is a more complex challenge: making the right decision from constantly changing data, while there is still time to affect the outcome.

Sean Falconer Social Links Navigation Senior Director of Products, AI Products and Strategy at Confluent.

As artificial intelligence (AI) moves deeper into business operations, every industry is facing their own version of the pit-stop moment, whether that’s a bank deciding to approve or block a transaction, a telco detecting network degradation before customers notice, or a logistics provider rerouting a delivery before disruption becomes delay.

In each case, AI is only useful if it can understand what is happening now, interpret that information in context, and support action.

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F1 is already solving this problem. It’s time for organizations to catch up.

Lesson 1: AI needs to see the race as it unfolds

No F1 team can make the right pit decision from an incomplete picture. It needs to know the condition of the tires, the position of competitors, the driver’s pace, and how the race is changing lap by lap. The same is true for enterprise AI. A retailer trying to manage availability needs to see demand, inventory, orders, and fulfilment constraints as they change.

This is where many organizations still find themselves held back. They’re not short on data. The problem is that their data often sits across different systems, applications, teams, and environments. Some data moves in real time. Some arrive in batches. Some is clean and trusted, while some needs work before it can be used safely.

For all the excitement around AI models, getting the value from AI starts with something more basic, which is the ability to sense what is happening across the business as it happens.

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Lesson 2: Context turns signals into judgement

Visibility alone is not enough. In F1, live telemetry data only becomes useful when it is understood in context – a tire temperature spike means one thing on fresh rubber and another after 30 laps.

Similarly, in banking, a suspicious transaction cannot be judged by the amount alone. The system has to understand the customer’s normal behavior, recent activity, location, merchant, account history, and relevant risk policies before it can recommend whether to approve, block or investigate.

For AI to have any business value, it needs context. That lesson is especially important as enterprises move from AI assistants to agentic AI. Giving an AI system access to every database and application may make for an impressive pilot, but it does not guarantee the system understands what matters, what is current, or what can be trusted. In production, weak context turns speed into risk, particularly where money, trust or safety are involved.

Lesson 3: Let events trigger the next best action

Once AI has the right context, the next challenge is embedding that into the flow of the business. In many organizations, AI still sits one step removed from the operational process. Someone asks a question, reads a summary, and then decides what to do next.

A better approach is to connect AI to the business events already moving through the organization. In a streaming architecture, a delivery delay can become the signal that prompts an AI system to assess what is happening, draw on the relevant context and recommend the next best action.

F1 makes the criticality of this easy to see. The pit wall does not just need an interesting observation about tire degradation during a Grand Prix. It needs a clear, trusted recommendation based on what is happening in the race: box now or stay out.

The same logic applies to enterprise decisions. A logistics update is only useful if it can feed into routing, customer communication or inventory planning. The value comes from planting AI where operational decisions are actually made, rather than leaving it as a separate row of analysis.

Lesson 4: Every decision should improve the lesson

The final lesson is that real-time AI does not end with action. Every strategic call must become part of the next decision. Did the pit stop gain positions? Did the tire strategy hold up? Did the team act early enough?

That requires more from enterprises than logging the fact that AI recommended an action. Businesses need to connect recommendations to outcomes, so they can understand whether the decision improved the result. In practical terms, that means capturing the event that triggered the decision, the context the AI used, the recommendation it produced, the action taken, and the eventual business outcome.

Each review helps teams refine the data pipelines, evaluation criteria, and operational rules that shape the next action. Over time, the business gets better at understanding which interventions work and where AI needs more context before it can be trusted.

The race for real-time artificial intelligence

F1 is an extreme environment, but every industry has its own high-pressure moments. As AI moves from pilots and copilots into live business operations, its value will be decided in these moments. The winning advantage will go to organizations that can turn live signals into trusted context into better decisions – before the opportunity to get ahead has passed.

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