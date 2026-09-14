NATO disrupted Russia’s Arctic cable exercise before the reported weapon could be deployed

Russian submarines rehearsed attacks that could leave little evidence afterward

Two 1,400km cables connect Svalbard with mainland Norway beneath Arctic waters

NATO allies disrupted a Russian naval exercise near Svalbard after detecting preparations involving a secret device intended for damaging subsea communications infrastructure.

British, Norwegian and American forces confronted vessels linked to Russia’s deep-sea research directorate during exercises conducted in Arctic waters this spring.

The reported operation did not damage any cable, but officials said the equipment could remove evidence that would identify its use after an attack.

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NATO confronted Russian vessels during Arctic cable exercise

The equipment was reportedly being tested by GUGI, a Russian military organization responsible for specialized underwater operations and deep-ocean missions.

Officials said the device could cut communications lines while leaving little physical evidence capable of connecting Moscow to the incident.

The confrontation occurred near Svalbard, where two fiber-optic cables extend for about 1,400km and descend roughly 2,700 meters underwater.

Those lines support data transfers from SvalSat, a major satellite ground facility that also serves NASA’s Near Space Network in orbit.

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The cables are only around garden-hose thickness, yet they support services carrying enormous quantities of information between the Arctic territory and Norway.

Norway is developing another connection involving Svalbard and Jan Mayen, with completion expected during 2028 under its current infrastructure plans.

The location matters militarily because vessels from Russia’s northern naval facilities must cross the Bear Gap when entering Atlantic waters.

That passage spans roughly 400 miles, making nearby infrastructure significant for communications and surveillance across the wider High North region.

Why NATO is concerned about the cable-cutting capability

Western intelligence officials have become increasingly concerned that Moscow could expand covert disruption against critical infrastructure across Europe’s vulnerable networks.

Three American officials told Reuters that subsea communications lines could feature in a future attempt to test NATO’s collective-defense commitment.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe travelled to Moscow in August for discussions that included warnings about escalating sabotage activity in Europe.

Russia has rejected accusations that it conducts sabotage inside NATO countries or seeks direct military confrontation with the alliance, but Norway is not having it.

"Through our joint operation, we sent a clear message to Russia that they cannot operate covertly," Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik declared in a statement.

"We have made it unequivocally clear to Russian authorities that any attempt to target our critical infrastructure will be detected and met with consequences."

Earlier British disclosures also linked Russian deep-sea submarines with activity near British waters involving energy pipelines and telecommunications systems.

Britain subsequently allocated another $136 million toward P-8 maritime patrol aircraft as suspicious Russian vessel movements increased around vulnerable infrastructure.

Undersea cables carry about 99% of Britain’s international telecommunications and data traffic, raising concerns about disruptions to essential public services.

British and Norwegian officials have carried their findings to Moscow, apparently hoping public disclosure would discourage any future use of the technology.

However, reports so far do not establish that Russia has used this device against a cable, but rather that it has rehearsed its deployment.

Via United24media

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