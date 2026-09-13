NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 14 (game #1191)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 13 (game #1190).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1191) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STRAW

CRAB

COOT

LEMON

BLUE

CANARY

TEAL

RAT

LOON

BAG

WHEAT

CUTLERY

SNITCH

GOOSE

STIRRER

STOOLIE

NYT Connections today (game #1191) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Aquatic fowl

Aquatic fowl GREEN: Tell-tale

Tell-tale BLUE: Disposable things

Disposable things PURPLE: Add a green word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1191) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WATERBIRDS

WATERBIRDS GREEN: INFORMANT

INFORMANT BLUE: COMMON SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ITEMS

COMMON SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ITEMS PURPLE: ____GRASS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1191) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1191, are…

YELLOW: WATERBIRDS: COOT, GOOSE, LOON, TEAL

COOT, GOOSE, LOON, TEAL GREEN: INFORMANT: CANARY, RAT, SNITCH, STOOLIE

CANARY, RAT, SNITCH, STOOLIE BLUE: COMMON SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ITEMS: BAG, CUTLERY, STIRRER, STRAW

BAG, CUTLERY, STIRRER, STRAW PURPLE: ____GRASS: BLUE, CRAB, LEMON, WHEAT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

This was a really difficult game for me, although thankfully the frustration didn’t extend beyond the first group.

Seeing COOT and GOOSE I automatically knew we were looking for bird-themed tiles, but I didn’t see that we were looking for WATERBIRDS and kept on trying to include CANARY. I got there eventually though, after remembering that TEAL was a type of duck.

From here, I completed the other groups in difficulty order — although after looking at the four groups afterwards, purple seemed the easiest of the lot.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, September 13, 2026, game #1190)

YELLOW: LACKING IN FIRMNESS: DROOPY, FLACCID, SAGGING, SLACK

DROOPY, FLACCID, SAGGING, SLACK GREEN: U.S. PRESIDENTS: CLEVELAND, GARFIELD, GRANT, MADISON

CLEVELAND, GARFIELD, GRANT, MADISON BLUE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS: EMPTY, EXCESS, KEWPIE, ODIE

EMPTY, EXCESS, KEWPIE, ODIE PURPLE: ENDING IN ELEVATED LANDFORMS: DOUBLESPEAK, HEATHCLIFF, PARAMOUNT, PORRIDGE